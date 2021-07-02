WK Entertainment – Financial and Accounting Analyst (United States)





About the work SUMMARY: Help with the process of closing financial reports and month-end accounting. Monitors cash flow activity and cash balance for company bank accounts. Reconciles B / S and P / L accounts. Handles AP payments, AR invoicing and ensures proper transaction recording in QuickBooks. Help with the monthly / quarterly / annual budget and forecasting process. Creates, maintains and distributes monthly reports related to the operations of the company, its artists and its customers. Prepare monthly / quarterly / annual P / L, B / S, CFs. Help with monthly / quarterly / annual presentations of financial results management. Help create ad hoc analyzes for management. DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES: Treasury: Monitor cash flow activity and balances on a daily basis.

Download and monitor daily bank statements. Accounting and reporting: QuickBooks daily updated bank account.

Participate in the financial reporting and month-end closing process.

Prepare the variance analysis of the budget / forecast / financial reports of the previous year.

Monthly journal entries for income, costs, accrued liabilities, and provisions.

Reconcile the B / S and P / L accounts. Analysis of A / R, A / P and other current liability accounts.

Control and analysis of fixed assets and recording of monthly depreciation expenses. Account payable: Configure the vendors in the Accounts Payable (A / P) systems.

Review invoices and compliance with company policy for approvals and approval limits. Obtain approvals if necessary.

Enter invoices in the accounting system.

Ensure that all expenses are assigned to the appropriate business units, projects and expense / cost accounts in the general ledger.

Select which bills to pay on a weekly basis.

Create templates for vendors in the Cash Management banking system.

Process weekly check runs and any additional check runs as needed.

Perform filing, scanning, copying backup payments for accounting files. Account receivable: Configure clients in the accounts receivable (A / R) systems.

Create and send customer invoices / quotes and keep track of all overdue accounts.

Monitor accounts to ensure receipts are up to date.

Work closely with the sales team to ensure payments are received on a timely basis.

Review and send daily / weekly collections. Planning: Assistance in the preparation of the budget and quarterly forecasts.

Help with business forecasting.

Help analyze offers for artists’ shows. Royalties (preferred but not compulsory): Interpret the contractual clauses related to the royalty obligation.

Establish and maintain accurate contractual information within the royalty system.

Prepare and review the calculation of monthly fees.

Deferred royalty analysis report. SUPERVISORY RESPONSIBILITIES: This job has no supervisory responsibilities. QUALIFICATIONS: Minimum 4 years of experience with: General Accounting; Management reports and KPI analysis; P&L Analysis (Income / Costs / Expenses; Actual vs. Plan); Management of the AP supplier database and payment transactions; AR customer database and billing operations.

Advanced Microsoft Excel (pivot tables, V-Look Ups, reporting / analysis tools).

Microsoft PowerPoint advanced.

Advanced experience with QuickBooks (journal entries, reports, reconciliations).

Strong analytical, mathematical and research skills.

Great interpersonal skills.

Excellent communication skills.

Very organized.

Bilingual English / Spanish SKILLS: Diversity – Demonstrates knowledge of EEO policy; Shows respect and sensitivity for cultural differences; Educate others on the value of diversity; Fosters an environment free from harassment; Builds a diverse workforce.

Ethics – Treat people with respect; Keeps its commitments; Inspires confidence in others; Work with integrity and ethics; Respects organizational values.

Analytical – Synthesizes complex or diverse information; Collect and research data; Uses intuition and experience to supplement data; Designs workflows and procedures.

Initiative – Willingly willingly; Undertake personal development activities; Seeks increased responsibilities; Takes independent actions and calculated risks; Research and take advantage of opportunities; Asks and offers help when needed.

Planning / Organizing – Prioritizes and plans work activities; Uses time efficiently; Plans for additional resources; Sets goals and objectives; Organizes or schedules other people and their tasks; Develops realistic action plans.

Written Communication – Written in a clear and informative manner; The changes work for spelling and grammar; Varies writing style to meet needs; Efficiently present digital data; Able to read and interpret written information. Send your CV directly to [email protected] The above is intended to describe the general content and requirements for performing this job. It should not be interpreted as an exhaustive statement of duties, responsibilities or physical demands. Nothing in this job description restricts management’s right to assign or reassign duties and responsibilities to this position at any time. Reasonable accommodations can be made to enable people with disabilities to perform essential functions.

