9 Bollywood celebrities who own the most expensive sneakers

There is one thing that makes Indian actors so popular across the world apart from their acting skills. What comes to your mind when we say this? Well, if you start to notice them, one very noticeable thing about each of these Bollywood celebrities is their expensive lifestyle and fashion choices. Since the whole athleisure wave took off, sneakers are the hottest item to own. From Air Dior to Balenciaga, the struggle to own these classic sneakers continues. Many B-town celebrities are madly in love with owning the best of the best sneakers available on the market.

If you notice, especially Bollywood actors are outdoing all sneaker trends before they even fully take hold. After all, with being a celebrity comes the perks of owning things that haven’t yet been released. It also has the added benefit of skipping the long lines to buy your favorite pair. Whether it’s attending an event or hitting the gym, these male stars have rocked almost everywhere. Let’s take a look at some of the more expensive sneakers owned by a few of the B-town players. Here is a list of nine Bollywood actors whose sneakers are worth checking out!

# 1. Ranveer Singh Adidas Yeezy Foam Sneakers

the Ravine boy Actor Ranveer Singh was typed in the city of Mumbai and was wearing his rare and super expensive Adidas Yeezy Foam Sneakers. These kicks are made from EVA foam and harvested seaweed, making them one of the lightest and most progressive pairs. It comes out in a unique style and before you start asking you their price, let us tell you. This exclusive pair of sneakers from Ranveer Singh is worth around Rs 1 Lakh.

# 2. Akshay Kumar’s orange Balenciaga Speed ​​sneakers

While Akshay Kumar was promoting his film, Full of house 4, he was seen wearing a pair of orange Balenciaga Speed ​​sneakers. The problem with most Balenciaga is that they have very limited production so it’s a bit difficult to find a pair after a year of their introduction. These kicks are worth around Rs 70k. The Balenciagas have now replaced the orange gear with a pair of burgundy.

# 3. Shahid Kapoor Rick Owens Hiking Sneakers

While promoting his film, Kabir Singh |, Shahid Kapoor had donned a pair of Rick Owens Black and Off-White hiking sneakers. This pair is priced at around Rs 95k. However, these sneakers are currently available for around Rs 40k on major high-end e-commerce sites on the internet. The actor looked great in Rick Owen’s sneakers.

# 4. Shah Rukh Khan’s Golden Goose sneakers

Shah Rukh Khan has rocked variations of his Golden Goose kicks and can’t seem to get enough. But among the dozens of pairs he owns, his favorite seems to be these pre-degraded sneakers. The Golden Goose kicks came with a price tag of around Rs 38k. There are several versions of the brand’s distressed superstar sneakers available at online retailers, but this particular pair is Shah Rukh Khan’s choice of style.

# 5. Abhishek Bachchan’s Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy sneakers

We couldn’t take our eyes off Abhishek Bachchan’s sneakers. He was seen wearing Adidas + Kanye West Yeezy 700 V3 Azael, with an upper made of a monofilament mesh with RPU overlays. A unique feature of this pair is that the RPU cage glows in the dark. ‘Azael’ is the third evolutionary version of Kanye West’s sneakers and is priced at around Rs 2 Lakh.

# 6. Varun Dhawan SS19 Air Dior B22 Sneakers

On the red carpet of a Zee Cine Awards, the Kalank actor, Varun Dhawan was seen wearing a luxurious pair of Dior shoes. He had worn the SS19 Air Dior B22 sneakers in a cool gray, blue and pink color. These ankle boots are from Kim Jones’ first collection as the brand’s artistic director. The cost of this pair of sneakers is over Rs 75k.

# 7. Hrithik Roshan Nike Air Vapormax X Off-White Trainers

Hrithik Roshan was seen wearing the Nike Air Vapormax X Off-White “The Ten”. When it was originally launched, the sneakers had cost Rs 18k. However, as with all of Virgil Abloh’s designs, there was also a lot of demand for these sneakers, and people started trading them. On average, the cost of these kicks is around Rs 71k.

# 8. Ranbir Kapoor’s Nike Air Dior sneakers

Ranbir Kapoor was spotted wearing a pair of Nike Air Dior sneakers. The sneaker had a limited production of 8,500 which, when you compare it to other Air Jordan 1s, isn’t such a high number. The current price of this pair is around Rs 5 Lakh.

# 9. Saint Laurent sneakers by Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was typed at the airport, where he was seen wearing Saint Laurent’s Court Classic SL / 06 sneakers. He had paired these sneakers with raw jeans and a black hoodie. These ankle boots are made of canvas and have the brand name embroidered. In addition, the canvas is aged by hand. The price of Saint Laurent d’Arjun sneakers is around Rs 40k.

We’re sure you all might be surprised at the prices of each of these superkicks, but maybe fall in love with them too. These Bollywood celebrities are well versed in the latest sneaker trends and are always ready to buy the best one according to their taste. Which do you like best among all these classic pairs? Let us know!

