Tyra Banks Doesn’t Expect Live Audience From Dancing With the Stars | Entertainment





Tyra Banks doesn’t think ‘Dancing With the Stars’ will have a live audience when it returns. The Latin and Ballroom Pageant is set to return to screen for a 30th season later this year and while plans have yet to be finalized, the 47-year-old presenter believes producers will likely be not ready to introduce audience members. to the studio as they prioritize “ultimate safety” as the coronavirus pandemic is still ongoing. Discussing the possibility of a live audience, she told ‘Entertainment Tonight’: “We talked about it, both ways. [But] probably not, if I’m really thinking about ultimate security … maybe not yet. “ Tyra is hoping regular judge Carrie Ann Inaba will be involved in the show, though she took time off from her other role on “The Talk” earlier this year to “focus on [her] well-being “and admitted that she would” beg “the veteran dancer to return to the panel. When asked if Carrie Ann would be in Season 30, she told Entertainment Tonight, “I hope so! She was here long before me. So I’m going to beg her, ‘Please, baby, please! , right? ‘ “ Meanwhile, Tyra has made her nearly 15-year “ultimate dream” come true with her new brand of Smize Cream ice cream. She said, “So I found the name many years ago. Smize [means] smile with your eyes and I was like, “Sounds good with cream!” Smize cream, passion for ice cream, that’s it! “I was like, ‘I want to start an ice cream business!’ It reminds me of all the memories of ice cream I have with me and mom eating ice cream after school in the car. But I wanted to make sure that there was also something special and surprising about this subject. “

