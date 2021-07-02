10 TV celebrities talk about being despised and class prejudice against the industry

There is a huge gap when it comes to how actors who appear on TV are treated, compared to actors on the big screen. But why? They are all talented, regardless of the medium. And no, it’s not all in our heads, industry players themselves have spoken out about how they’ve been treated unfairly, for being TV stars. And while this gap is being bridged with the increase in OTT platforms, the point is that it still stands in the way of talent that should grow across all platforms.

Recently the actorHina Khantalked about how TV is used to promote movies, but ultimately TV actors don’t get any credit and are constantly looked down upon. This comes from an actor who earns Rs 1 lakh to 1.25 lakh per episode and has over 13.2 million followers on Instagram.

Yes, television is still looked down upon. It’s sad because these are the same people who literally use us and our platform to promote their own projects. The television has the maximum range. It shows how much classism and class division exists between the two industries. TV actors are considered mazdoors, they work hard, do shifts almost every day. They always tell us that we are acting on it. But that’s the demand of our audience. Give us a chance and let us prove ourselves. We can also play the subtle game.

– Hina Khan in Pinkvilla

I have heard actors do not have a happy experience with film auditions. Although I did not choose one, but I did not have a good experience with fashion designers. I once wanted to wear designer clothes in particular, but my team was told that they don’t donate their clothes to TV actors. This has happened a few times. It hurts, but I realized that some people still don’t understand that we are all artists and are not defined by mediums, and therefore deserve respect. I don’t understand this comparison

– Shivangi Joshi at HT

Another prominent TV actor Karishma Tanna pointed out that TV actors often get their line-up by the end time and always do a great job.

In an interview withPink villa, when asked the actor if television actors were treated any differently, she was quick to respond.

Yes, 100 percent. I felt that and raised my voice against that too. Why are TV actors looked down upon, I don’t know. Television actors are very talented. They get dialogue immediately and we have to play it spontaneously, so we’ve been trained so well and if they say the TV is doing OTT and is loud, it’s because the TV works that way. But now even television is changing, so the players have changed as well.

– Karishma Tanna

She also pointed out that TV actors are often forced to act a certain way and that does not reflect their talent. That they must also have a chance to prove that they are better than the scripts given to them.

Everything is in the hands of the director, in fact. If the director says to do it subtly, they will. I do not understand that television actors cannot make films. Now it is evolving. Now, film people and web series people take television actors seriously. They now realize that we have talent and can adapt to any situation.

– Karishma Tanna

Gurmeet Choudhary, who switched from shows to OTT movies, explained how Sushant Singh Rajput paved the way for TV actors to take a break from movies, despite being treated differently.

I got pretty popular after Ramayan and even though I got movie offers, none of the popular production houses called me. And I was sure I wanted to make my movie debut with a great movie. And that’s why I continued to do television. I have to add here that Sushant Singh Rajput helped get this baggage out somewhere. After his wonderful debut, people started looking for the next TV star, and that’s how I was chosen.

– Gurmeet Choudhary to Indian Express

He also listed the various excuses used to avoid hiring TV actors.

About seven to eight years ago, people had this major misconception. Directors have told me that people see you on TV every day, who will pay to watch you? However, things have improved a lot and the actors are no longer locked in. In addition, TV stars have their fans all over the world. When someone signs up to us, they automatically get a defined audience because our loyal fans would be watching these projects for sure. If people understand this then things will only get better for us.

– Gurmeet Choudhary to Indian Express

So why are these actors treated differently? Is it their popularity? Aren’t they bankable stars? On the contrary, with a wider reach of television, these actors are bigger names in different parts of the country and have a connection with an audience that many Bollywood actors cannot brag about.

One of the biggest names in the television industry,Rashami Desaihas proven his talent with shows like Uttaran and Dil Se Dil Tak. However, the actor has spoken of being categorized because of her roles and the way people consistently judge her. Rashami has over 4.4 million followers on his Instagram, so it’s not like his popularity is an issue.

I feel like an actress when I’m categorized on certain platforms and they say that yeah toh tv actress hai, toh bura lagta hai. I feel bad that people don’t want to conveniently see the good work that I have done and the good projects that I have been a part of and the good people that I have worked with. They rank me for their convenience and comfort.

– Rashami Desai at IBT

Influencers get better projects and better space. It is wrong. I do not like it. It is humiliating and insulting. We are actors and as actors we can explore all mediums and should not be categorized.

– Rashami Desai at IBT

Nakuul Mehta, another actor who made both hit TV shows, Ishqbaaaz and a popular web series, Never kiss your best friend said he often felt Indian television was “Bollywood’s little cousin”.

In the West, a great TV star is as tall as a movie star. Any member of the Game of Thrones cast will be considered a top celebrity. In India, television is still looked down upon, like Bollywood’s little cousin.

– Nakuul Mehta at the Telegraph

Karan tackerpoints out that every awards show is broadcast on TV and yet the TV is not good enough? And if regressive TV shows are the reason TV performers are looked down upon, let’s be honest, Bollywood doesn’t produce great content.

If someone labels content on TV as ‘regressive’, that’s their opinion. It’s the way they watch it or despise TV content. Ultimately, all of these mediums are audience based. If there are no spectators, the creators will stop creating. We can all see that every movie star comes into TV shows to promote their movies. Why? Because they know the reach of the medium. In addition, each award ceremony is broadcast on television. How can we ignore these facts? I think that says it all.

– Karan Tacker at IANS

There are people who love to watch TV and that’s why there are so many TV shows and channels that are doing exceptionally well from a business perspective as well. Why else would someone do TV shows?

– Karan Tacker at IANS

Many popular names even point out how they are forced to start from scratch when they embark on a bigger Bollywood project. And even though they say the problem isn’t auditioning and testing someone for the role, the problem is discrimination. While the biggest names bag projects without any testing / auditing, well-known TV actors are forced to go through a pinch. Is it right?

Devoleena bhattacharjee, which has been part of blockbuster shows like Saath Nibhana Saathiya and Ye Hai Mohabbatéin, spoke about the double standard that television actors face during auditions.

During auditions or look tests we hear things like Listen, we don’t want TV to play that role. Imagine how demotivating it is right before you prepare to face the camera in the hopes of breaking a coin. Someone should explain to me the difference between cinema and television.

– Devoleena Bhattacharjee at HT

They (the people who audition) remind you that you are from television and the world of cinema is something higher. I mean an actor is an actor, how important is the platform? Sometimes we overdo it on TV, but that’s because the audience and the script demand it. Whatever you expect from any actor, we’ll deliver it. Also, there are many movie actors that people don’t know, but TV actors are known to them. It is high time that Bollywood stopped despising television actors.

– Devoleena Bhattacharjee at HT

And while a lot is changing for the better with OTT platforms and the democratization of content where scripts are the real hero and talent is recognized, we still haven’t spotted these TV actors in more competent roles, what a whatever the support.