Stranger finds suspense in Hollywood





Subscribe: itunes | Google Play Music | How to listen Actress and thriller writer Catherine Steadman is visiting the podcast this week to talk about The Disappearing Act, her new thriller about Hollywood nonsense. Steadman was drawn to the idea of ​​making a story during the pilot season, when actors from all over the world descend on Los Angeles once a year and compete for the lead roles in new television series. It’s kind of a competitive world where friendships are formed very quickly, and people will find their nemesis someone who looks like them and keeps snatching coins from them, she says. It’s a very strange atmosphere, but it’s a lot of fun. It’s a bit like the Vegas of the theater world. You go there, you cash your chips and you have a roll on the table and see what happens. There are all these strangers with the same desires and goals, in the same environment, and they are really against each other. It’s kind of a Hunger Games situation. Michael Dobbs visits the podcast to talk about his new book, King Richard, which finds new things to say about President Richard Nixon and Watergate. Dobbs discusses writing a story that has been told over and over again, all in the shadow of perhaps Watergate’s best-known book All the Presidents Men by Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein.

This is the story of two journalists who are pursuing this scandal in the White House and trying to figure out what is going on in the White House, says Dobbs. And now, 50 years later, because we have access to these extraordinary materials, especially the conversations recorded by Nixon, we can tell the story from the inside rather than the outside. Let’s never again have such an intimate look at a president facing an existential crisis, as it is possible to have with Richard Nixon. Also in this week’s episode, Tina Jordan reflects on the history of Book Review as she celebrates her 125th birthday, Alexandra Alter has news from the publishing world, and Parul Sehgal and Jennifer Szalai talk about the books that ‘they recently commented. Pamela Paul is the host. Here are the books discussed by Timess critics this week: We would love to hear your thoughts on this episode and the Book Reviews podcast in general. You can send them to [email protected].

