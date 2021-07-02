The Bollywood Boyz: We had ideas for days and are on the verge of becoming major stars

After signing to compete in the Cruiserweight Classic in 2016, the Bollywood Boyz have filled several roles in WWE.

They were perhaps best known for their time as managers of Jinder Mahal during his WWE title reign. In the ring, they were the mainstays of 205 Live.

On June 26, WWE released the brothers from their contracts,

Talk to Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Life, Samir and Sunil Singh discussed their departure from WWE.

“When we both got the call we went to workout at the local gym on our days off and literally we both got the call that we were fired as we got ready for the call. ‘practice. We looked at each other as’ which way to go.’ Here we are on leave to go to train and we have lost our jobs. At first we thought to ourselves, “Are we going to train and practice? “Damn, let’s continue”, Sunil said.

Samir added, “Losing your job sucks. It takes your breath away, but there was a sense of relief. I don’t think we fully realized our potential. It’s one thing if we had a run or chased the titles. of tag, but I feel like we were about to fall in 205 [Live] and we stayed ready. We worked like every week, minus a few weeks, last year and we were ready. We were relieved that we did not fully realize our potential. “

As the name suggests, the Bollywood Boyz played on Bollywood culture. With WWE always looking to break into new markets, particularly India, the brothers appeared to be a long-term contender for the promotion.

“There are so many creative ideas, when it comes to our schtick with the Bollywood Boyz, we have an untapped market of over a billion people and there are so many thumbnails that we could have done. Like ‘that is going to happen, “but of course now it’s going to happen outside of WWE. We’re excited. We’re thrilled. We’ve always tried to maximize the minutes that we get. You can’t stop talent from rising to the top . Three weeks ago, we were at PC before TV and talking to Shawn Michaels. Shawn was having a conversation with us, and he’s the one who just spits, and he’s like, ‘sometimes it’s good to be’ walk away, go get better and elsewhere, and let them know that they dropped the ball. That’s where we are now. It’s time for us to really shine, ” Sunil said. “We told Creative to bring us in every week from Vancouver whether we’re used or not. We’ll be flying just to do a promo, a thumbnail, last minute bookings, make the most of whatever. we get. That was the mindset we had. On the days we were on TV and not doing anything, we were like, “Shoot us no matter what. Give us a seven-minute segment and we’ll be good to go. “On the days we were on TV and doing nothing, across the street they were getting the new PC ready and we took our boots and got in the ring. [TJ Wilson and Natalya Neidhart] have a school in Tampa, we would go to Tampa and work with them. We would stay ready. “

Samir followed, giving his take on the gadget.

“We never stopped throwing. You’ve got that fine line of being boring, of being creative and ready. We knew that fine line and every once in a while we were like, ‘Hey, and that? No, okay, we are reserved and we will fight. Showing up and being reserved is important instead of showing up and waiting. Staying motivated is something you need to work on. Show up and do nothing but go to the gym, have a good mental attitude, stay in ring shape, and then fly across the country and not wrestle. It’s tough, but we did it. On paper, a Bollywood Boyz gimmick had never been made. There have never been two Indian actors played on wrestling television. We always felt like it was a tailor-made for WWE TV, so we didn’t feel bad because we pitched and presented. We’ve had ideas for days. When we got the call it was kind of out of nowhere with NXT India potentially happening or Indian shows happening or going international. I felt that our work was there and that we were very appreciated and we are proud of it. We’re done with the locker room. It must be something we had no control over “, Samir said.

It’s unclear where the Bollywood Boyz will end up next, but they think they’re ready to be superstars.

“When the news came, we were ready for that hiatus now. Our first five years in WWE we played different roles, but now is the time for us to shine and we are ready. The characters and gadgets are There. There is a huge market waiting. We are ready for a race. We are ready to become major stars. I think we are about to become major stars “, Samir said.

Sunil ended by saying, “We have ideas that we’re going to refine. It’s about reinventing ourselves, but we’re not going to stray too far from what we’re doing. That’s what got us dancing.”

Elsewhere during the interview, Samir and Sunil discussed their time with Jinder and their work with Randy Orton.

