Actor’s Theater of Charlotte reopens with outdoor ‘Rock The Park’ themed programming





CHARLOTTE, North Carolina – Charlotte Actor Theater announces their return to the stage with a seven-show season 33 program that begins under the stars with 3 guaranteed summer shows at “Rock The Park” for audiences enthusiastic about outdoor entertainment (and some tasty power chords ). ATC will present their “Act 1” with 3 popular outdoor rock musicals at “The Barn at MoRA – a Levine Property”, 8300 Monroe Road, Charlotte, North Carolina, 28212. The huge barn and the silos in the park will serve as a backdrop for the musicals. The performances will be rain or shine, and guests are kindly requested to bring their own chairs. Parking is free.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place and guests can expect to enjoy the park atmosphere in a safe manner. PARK TIMETABLE: ROCK OF AGES – Tickets are on sale now at atcharlotte.org

by Chris D’Arienzo

July 28 – August 21, 2021

Ragged guitar solos, fierce vocals and monstrous ballads set the stage for this energetic homage to classic 80s rock. It’ll be “Nothin ‘But A Good Time” and you’ll ride high on nostalgia and hairspray. CRAZY IN LOVE

by Jeff Whitty and James Magruder

1 – 25 Sep 2021

“We have the rhythm!” The same goes for the Kingdom of Arcadia in this unconventional fairytale love story on iconic hits from The Go-Go’s. “Get Up And Go” get your tickets! THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW by Richard O’Brien

October 6 – 31, 2021

On a dazzling rock score, two young lovers try to survive a night in the castle of a manic genius with an insatiable libido. This classic tribute to sci-fi, B-movies, and fishnets is all your mom warned you about! Like the entire arts and entertainment industry in Charlotte, ATC has been severely affected by the pandemic and has been in the dark at home at the Hadley Theater at Queens University since February 2020. “ATC is delighted to open its 33rd season in a safe place, outdoors and at your feet,” said Chip Decker, ATC Executive Director. “With a lot of support and love from Charlotte’s East Side, the great people at MoRA (moraclt.org) and Levine Properties, we’re bringing 3 “nothing but a good time” summer rock musicals to a dairy barn near you! Rain or shine, we’ll blow your mind! “Act 2” of Season 33 is a dynamic season of 4 shows of the contemporary adult theater for which ATC is celebrated, returning inside the Hadley Theater from January 2022: HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY THUMB

by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask GHOSTS OF BOGOTÁ

by Diana Burbano MEN THRESHING

by Idris Goodwin BECOME DR. RUTH

by Mark St. Germain For tickets and more information visit the ATC website at atcharlotte.org.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.wccbcharlotte.com/2021/07/02/actors-theatre-of-charlotte-re-opens-with-outdoor-rock-the-park-themed-lineup/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos