“F9: The Fast Saga” right time to turn off the engines
We had three weeks of AWESOME horror movies. Obviously, this is one of my favorite genres. This week we’re taking it up a notch (pun intended) with action-adventure.
The Fast and Furious series covered 9 films (hence the title F9) and a spin-off. Hobbes and Shaw which we reviewed earlier this year. It’s still a mixed bag. I remember when the first one came out in 2001. I had a Ford Thunderbird and of course I wanted neon lights like in those movies. I thought I was so cool. The lights broke elsewhere. I remember that the quality of the films started to drop after the 2nd.
Obviously, he has a huge fan base. They wouldn’t continue to do them if they didn’t make the money and as of this writing they broke a box office record for the weekend’s “Post” pandemic numbers. opening. As the Marvel movies have many fans, the Fast movies have the same. The film turned to an action-adventure with car chases as a backdrop instead of being the storylines of the previous films with car tournaments, street races, and more.
One thing to note about this series is the amount of star power involved. Look at the list of actors. This movie just added John Cena and the previous entry and spin-off had Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Would the A-list cast and a returning director (Lin made 4 previous entries) rekindle this franchise?
On the film.
We opened in 1989 on a racetrack. We meet our protagonist Dom and his brother Jakob who are helping their father get ready for a race. There is a back and forth and a rivalry is immediately recognized between the brothers. Dom’s father, Jack, is in a wreck during the race and dies. Immediately, Dom accuses Jakob and their relationship is ruined. It comes into play later.
We cut to a farm, and Dom (Diesel) is raising his family on a farm. Letty (Rodriguez) is there with their son and it is quiet for a while. Then, the team from the previous films show up to begin this “mission”. We see Tej (Ludacris) Roman (Gibson) and Ramsey (Emmanuel) arrive to let Dom know that the previous movie villain Cipher (Theron) has been captured.
However, the plan for his incarceration was canceled. They are absent. Of course, the crew is reconstituted to go find her.
I won’t go back to the plot anyway to say it’s incredibly cheesy… but fun? We meet an older Jakob (Cena) and he plays an important role throughout. What I’m going to comment on are the fight and chase scenes. You walk into the movie while waiting for them, however, I was really impressed. Were they exaggerated? Of course. But if it was spiritless summer popcorn fun.
The actors all work, even newcomer John Cena. It feels like he replaced the character of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and serves as a nice sheet to Vin Diesel. You can tell these actors have been in many movies together because the chemistry harmonizes so well. The plot is paper. Cipher (Theron) wants to take over the world, but in movies like these, that’s just a backdrop. You are here to watch fast cars and witness fights. You will be please. I looked at the previous entry before this one and will say that F9 is better. If you are a fan of the series, do not hesitate. It looks good on the big screen. Turn off the logic for two and a half hours and have fun. Don’t buy neon lights under your Ford Thunderbirds either. 2 ½ stars out of 5
