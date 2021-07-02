IATSE, Hollywood producers postpone contract talks until August – deadline

Management’s IATSE and AMPTP have agreed to postpone the scheduled resumption of negotiations next week for a new film and television contract until mid-August to allow time for Hollywood producers and unions. to reach a new agreement on changes to the return of Covid-19 from the industry. – protocols at work.

Negotiation of a new IATSE contract, which ended on June 11 after four weeks of talks, was due to resume on Tuesday, but has now been tentatively rescheduled for August 17. The union’s current contract expires on July 31, so any agreement that comes after that would be retroactive to that date.

IATSE leaders “committed to fighting” for a “more humane and fairer workplace” in contractual talks with AMPTP

The industry’s return-to-work protocols were due to expire on June 30, but were extended indefinitely on Wednesday after the Alliance of Film and TV Producers and Hollywood Production Unions – IATSE, SAG-AFTRA, DGA , Teamsters and Basic Crafts – agreed it needed more time “to negotiate changes to the Covid-19 security agreement.”

Return to work protocols were established in September in an agreement between the unions and the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. In a joint statement this week, unions and management said “the current deal will remain in effect” until a new deal is reached.

Rather than attempting to simultaneously engage in its own negotiations for a new contract and multi-union talks for changes to return-to-work protocols, IATSE decided to postpone contract talks until a agreement has been reached on any new Covid-. 19 rules.

“As you know, we are continuing the conversations on the return to work agreement,” local IATSE leaders told their members today via email. “Our goal is to maintain the safest working conditions and ensure the well-being of our members and their families. With the increasing spread of the Covid Delta variant, affecting even those who are fully vaccinated, we stand firm on our return-to-work conditions and do not want to compromise on our positions. IATSE, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and Basic Crafts will resume return-to-work negotiations next week.

“As a result, the negotiations of the Basic Agreement will be postponed from next week until August,” they added. “As we will be extended beyond the contract, we will negotiate retroactive compensation when we ratify; including retroactive benefits. Everything will be covered within a reasonable time for the extension. We have tentatively agreed to resume negotiations on August 17th. In the meantime, we want to encourage you to stay informed and engaged. We will keep you posted as we continue to get more information.

The directors of the Cinematographers Guild, IATSE Local 600, sent a similar message to their members:

“Due to the immediate need to conclude negotiations for a further extension of the Return to Work Protocols (RTW), IATSE and AMPTP have mutually agreed to extend the base agreement and resume negotiations in August,” rather than July 6 as planned. The specific terms of the Basic Agreement Extension are being worked out as we speak. We have tentatively agreed to resume negotiations on Tuesday August 17th.

GIC



“The ongoing negotiations on the RTW protocols, which involve all guilds and unions, are now expected to continue next week. Return-to-work talks must first be concluded as this deal expired on June 30 and the evolution of the Covid crisis requires careful consideration in order to keep our industry thriving and our members healthy. We cannot stress enough the safety and security of our members and their families. The multi-union coalition, made up of IATSE, DGA, SAG-AFTRA, Teamsters and Basic Crafts, is united in its determination to take the time necessary to do things right, and all have agreed to take over RAT negotiations next week. .

“Meanwhile, Local 600 will continue to use this time to talk to members, build support and capacity around our key issues and work in solidarity with other locals to advance our common agenda. We urge our negotiating partners in the studios to make good use of the next six weeks to reflect on our proposals and come to the simple conclusion that fair salaries that recognize the value brought by our members, well-funded and lasting benefits for our members. and their families and working conditions that promote safety and health, including meal breaks and rest periods – are both reasonable and long overdue. The artisans who form the basis of this industry deserve nothing less. Local 600 remains committed to achieving these goals.

The delayed contract negotiations cover all 13 production locals of IATSE in Hollywood, including three with national jurisdictions: the Filmmakers Guild, the Publishers Guild, Section 700 and Local 800 of the Art Directors Guild. In a recent joint statement, the leaders of the 13 locals declared our fight for sustainable pensions and health benefits, reasonable rest, better working conditions and decent wages. These basic workers’ rights are the cornerstone of the trade union movement, and we are all determined to fight for them to create a more humane and fairer workplace.

The gains sought by the union include more residue from streaming shows; longer rest periods; and increased funding for the film industry’s pension and health plan, which was approaching “critical status” before the pandemic. Union leaders said that so far talks had made “very little progress” on key economic issues and that the two sides “remained distant in the most important areas”.

On June 15, shortly after the suspension of negotiations, the 13 local leaders said in a joint statement: “We continue to be told that the industry cannot change the way it does business. What we have learned over the past year is that our industry can prioritize the economic well-being, health and safety of workers and continue to thrive. We stand together and remain committed to protecting the health and safety of our members and their families. “