Bollywood actresses who married their director

While falling in love at your workplace can be difficult, when it comes to Bollywood it isn’t really. Here are 5 actresses who fell in love with their directors and ended up marrying them.

1. Yami Gautam

The newly married Bollywood actress surprised all her fans when she announced her marriage to Uri director Aditya Dhar. The images went viral on social media as most people didn’t want the two dating in the past. They had an intimate Himachali marriage.

2. Sonali Bendré

She was an idol in the ’90s and broke millions of hearts when her marriage to director Goldie Behl hit the headlines. They met and got along on the sets of Naaraz and in 2002 they got married.

3. Kalki Koechlin

Kalki is known for her interesting choices in the movies and when she debuted with Anurags Dev D, everyone was not only impressed with her performance, but later also surprised when it was known that the two were dating to get married. Anurag had parted ways with his former wife and soon after his marriage to Kalki they became a hit with the paparazzi. Even though their marriage didn’t last long, they both remain good friends and are known to support each other.



YOU

4. Rani Mukherjee

Back when she ruled the big screen with her multiple hits, at the time of Bunty Aur BabliRani was rumored to be seeing her co-star Abhishek Bachchan. However, it came as a big surprise to her fans when she went public with her relationship with Aditya Chopra. The couple had a super intimate wedding in Italy and together they are now parents to a beautiful girl named Adira.



BCCL

5. Angira Dhar

She was the love per square foot star of Netflix and later it turns out that she finally found love in director-actor Anand Tiwari. Following the trend of intimate lockdown weddings, this beautiful couple got married in a small ceremony with family and friends in April.