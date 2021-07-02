Entertainment Update: Actress Amber Heard Says She Welcomed Baby Girl In April; Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years in prison for her role in the NXIVM cult and more

Below is a summary of the current entertainment briefs.

Actress Amber Heard Says She Welcomed Baby Girl In April

“Aquaman” actress Amber Heard revealed she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a photo of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In an Instagram post Thursday night, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8.

‘Black Widow’ screening rolls out red carpet for London moviegoers

Film buffs young and old, some dressed as their favorite “Avengers” characters, walked and posed on a red carpet in London’s Leicester Square on Tuesday for a special screening of the “Black Widow” superhero story. Marvel Studios movie, starring Scarlett Johansson as Russian-born spy-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow, is on a list of major upcoming releases postponed to the COVID pandemic last year -19, and whose cinema operators hope to boost ticket sales.

Bill Cosby post raises fears it will delay #MeToo progress

Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison sparked concern among women’s advocates that it would erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse. The 83-year-old comedian and actor was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned a 2018 verdict convicting him of sexual assault. Activists, who celebrated his conviction as a turning point, strongly condemned the new decision.

Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show from South China Sea map

Netflix Inc withdrew Australia’s spy drama “Pine Gap” from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country over the appearance of a map depicting China’s claims at sea to Southern China. The map, which briefly showcases the screens of a control room at a spy base in two episodes of the six-part show, depicts the unilaterally declared “nine-dash line” by China and is displayed in context maritime claims in the region.

Actress Allison Mack gets 3 years in prison for her role in the NXIVM cult

“Smallville” TV show actress Allison Mack was sentenced Wednesday to three years in prison for her role in NXIVM, a New York-based cult in which women were branded with the initials of its leader and ordered to have sex with him. Mack, 38, was convicted by U.S. District Judge Nicholas Garaufis in Brooklyn, after pleading guilty in 2019 to racketeering and conspiracy. She is expected to start serving her sentence on September 29.

Britney Spears’ father calls for investigation into abuse allegations

Jamie Spears, father of Britney Spears, has called for an investigation into the pop superstar’s allegations that she was abused under legal guardianship by being denied the ability to make her own medical decisions. In a case filed Tuesday night, attorneys for Jamie Spears said he was “greatly saddened to learn of his daughter’s hardship and suffering” and “felt there should be an investigation into these allegations.”

See how Van Gogh saw himself in an exhibition in London

Vincent van Gogh’s self-portraits will be on display in London next year, in what organizers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist’s depictions of himself. From February, the Courtauld Gallery will stage the exhibition – from “Self-portrait with a black felt hat” painted in 1886 in Paris to “Self-portrait with a palette” that van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de – Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year.

One Minute With: ‘No Sudden Move’ Cast On Twists And Filming In COVID

Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh assembles a star cast for the crime drama “No Sudden Move” in which a gang of criminals are called upon to carry out a heist that goes awry. Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser are the stars of the film, which takes place in 1954 in Detroit, where thieves embark on a mission to find out who hired them.

Financial firm wants to withdraw from Britney Spears guardianship case

Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been chosen as co-curator of Britney Spears’ estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar testified qu ‘she opposed the arrangement. Spears, 39, told court last week that she believed the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. The “Stronger” singer said she was forced to take lithium against her will and was prevented from getting married and removing a contraceptive device so she could try for a baby.

