Colman Domingo says ‘Candyman’ doesn’t brutalize onscreen black bodies – The Hollywood Reporter





Colman Domingo says he likes audiences ‘will never see a black body being brutalized’ onscreen in Nia DaCosta’s upcoming fellow sequel, shattering Hollywood tropes around dark trauma. The 51-year-old actor shared his thoughts on the historical victimization of black people on television and in movies during a broad interview with the New York Times, in which he also revealed that white hair and makeup artists for Fear the living dead received training on how to care for and style her hair ahead of season seven. While discussing the horror film due for release in August, Domingo said he has long been a supporter of speaking out against stories that emphasize violence and brutality against black people and that he is “exhausted” through the stories “that focus on the dark trauma.” “It perpetuates a narrative – it’s the only way the world sees us, as being abused and victimized,” he told the Time. This is something he said to be “very aware” and that he enjoys DaCosta’s work on fellow, “That is, you never see any of the trauma on screen. You never see a black body being brutalized. As well as praising DaCosta’s work on the film, he also briefly recounted his first meeting with writer Jordan Peele, which took place shortly after the 2018 Academy Awards, where Peele won the Best Screenplay award. original for Get out. “We had a general assembly the day after his Oscar. Literally the next day. I thought – it’s clear he’s going to cancel this date because, I don’t know, he’s been out all night doing what people do after the Oscars, ”Domingo recounted. “It was a 10 o’clock meeting. Jordan came downstairs, we talked for 45 minutes and quickly became friends. He wrote the character for me. the fellow The star also shared the steps her AMC series has taken after a year of social justice protests, as well as a closer look at the lack of stylists and makeup artists who can handle natural textures and dark skin tones. Domingo, who plays Victor Strand in The walking dead spin-off, says the series also first hired black people in some production crew positions. “I remember I came back for season seven of Fear the living dead, and I finally saw a production assistant from the black base camp, ”he told the Time. “And these lovely white women who take care of me – they made progress during the break to work out for my hair.” And my hair and makeup artist went to visit this guy in Houston to learn how to take care of my beard. Prior to that, Domingo said the style “wasn’t a disaster, but it was just kind of like, oh, an experience. Or people would look at my hair when I walked up to a set and just say, ‘Oh, you’re okay.’ For the film and television actor, it’s a sign that Hollywood is making some big changes towards better and more meaningful inclusion. “We’ve been here and waited and done our own work and created our own universes and now – now we’re invited.”

