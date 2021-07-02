90210 actress AnnaLynne McCord says she was assaulted but thinks abusers deserve a chance at redemption





90210 and Pinch / Tuck Actress AnnaLynneMcCord has opened up about her experiences of child abuse and sexual assault in a new interview, reflecting that even her abusers deserve an opportunity for redemption. The 33-year-old actor was speaking to the House of Influences creative agency interview series In the Zoom room. McCord explained that she suffered abuse as a child, which she blocked off until she was raped by someone she considered a friend when she was 19. I had just horrible abuse. I grew up going through all of these horrible things that caused me terrible pain, she said in the interview. McCord added that she doesn’t view those who abused her in the past as bad people. The truth is, weren’t good and weren’t bad, she said. Even the person who sexually assaulted me when I was a kid, and the person who sexually assaulted me when I was 19, they’re not bad people. They are making bad decisions from the wrong places where they were at the time, she added. From my point of view, [they] deserve an opportunity for redemption. McCord went on to say that while playing in 90210 she found herself called upon to act out our script which strangely resembled her own experience as a teenager. The showrunner literally writes my story in the 90210 script without knowing it, unfortunately, because it’s so common, she said. It was like I was expelled at the age of 19 right now with my friend, and all that. come. I became hysterical, my whole body was shrouded in tears. The actor added that the experience reminded him that you never know what someone’s battle is, you never know what someone is going through. If you have mental health issues and want to talk to someone about how you are feeling, you can contact the Samaritans by calling them free at 116 123, emailing [email protected], or on the websitewww.samaritans.orgto find the contact details of your nearest branch. In the United States, you can speak to RAINN’s free and confidential national sexual assault hotline by calling: 800.656.4673

