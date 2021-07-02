Attack on Titan Voice Actor tests positive for COVID-19





The attack of the Titans is one of the most popular Japanese anime and manga series. Millions of fans around the world are linked to the series due to its gripping storyline and complicated characters. After the release of Chapter 139, the manga is finally over. However, the anime community is still anxiously awaiting the release of Attack on Titan: Season 4 Part 2, which is scheduled for release in winter 2022. The animated series has an amazing voice cast and honestly each actor does a terrific job bringing the characters in the manga to life. However, one of the The attack of the Titans voice actor Hiroshi Shimono is going through a difficult time. More: Attack On Titan: Season 4 Part 2 New Visual Teaser Revealed Attack on Titan Final Season | SEASON’S FINAL TRAILER < style="display:block;padding-top:56.2500%;"/> BridTV 2359 Attack on Titan Final Season | SEASON’S FINAL TRAILER https://i.ytimg.com/vi/1XrLuchKZjI/hqdefault.jpg 797028 797028 center 26546 Hiroshi Shimono diagnosed with COVID-19 Apparently, Im Enterprise, an arts agency, recently confirmed that Hiroshi Shimono had tested positive for COVID-19. Hiroshi Shimono is the voice of Connie Springer in the The attack of the Titans animated series. Apart from that, Shimono is known for his several other voice roles, including Dabi inMy hero university, Zenitsu Agatsuma inDemon slayer, Night fist inBlack clover,and Kokichi Ouma inDanganronpa V3. In his official statement, Shimono said he took a PCR test on July 2, 2021 and unfortunately the reports came back positive. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience and concern caused to everyone involved and to the fans who still support us, the talent agency said on its website. Of course, this is sad news for AOT fans, and everyone wishes Shimono a speedy recovery. Currently, the voice actor is undergoing treatment in a medical institution. With this, the talent agency also confirms any close contact the actor has had with anyone else, so that they can prevent the infection from spreading further. Do you have something to tell us about this article?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dualshockers.com/attack-on-titan-voice-actor-tests-positive-for-covid-19/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos