Does Tarantinos Hollywood novel excuse Polanski? Before

Quentin Tarantino changed film history with Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

No, the film was not a groundbreaking work of cinema, rather it literally rewrote the Tinseltown timeline by imagining an alternate ending to an era-defining tragedy. Two years later, Tarantinos’ novelization of the 2019 film is out now, with pocket-sized packaging and mass-market pricing, which mostly sticks to its original screenplay, which followed the TV Cowboy. fictional Rick Dalton and his stunt driver Cliff Booths work in a changing industry.

Here, as in the film, the duo brutally dispatch members of the Manson family who, in effect, murdered pregnant actress Sharon Tate in the house she shared with her director husband, Roman Polanski. (Dalton, in the book and film, lives next door.)

This climactic bloodbath is only mentioned in passing in the book, but its lines are mentioned everywhere. The implication, as in the movie, is that the world is changing on a small scale. The country never learns of the Manson family. Dalton becomes a folk hero of Nixon’s Silent Majority for torching hippies who broke into his house. Tarantino remakes a photo of John Sayles with one of the fictional Daltons co-stars.

And Polanski, we can safely assume, never rapes a 13-year-old girl when he’s 43. He never pleads guilty to illegal sex with a minor and never flees the United States until he can be convicted. Instead, he had to imagine her living happily ever after with Tate.











But while the book implicitly erases Polanski’s crime from history, it is strangely concerned with imaginary acts of statutory rape. And, alarmingly, it makes him look like a colorful relic from the past of free love, not a grave violation of the humanity of its victims.

Almost every male character in the book, with the exception of Polanski, who is presented as a harmless little genius with an elf grin whose knack for manipulating the audience Tarantino is teasing seems at least to fantasize about a variation of his. future crime. They were told that record producer Terry Melcher was keeping Charles Manson not because of his musical talent, but because Melcher loved to fuck a fifteen-year-old dark-haired angel named Debra Jo Hillhouse. Hillhouse, also known in the movie and novel as Pussycat, is invented; Melcher, who is dead and therefore cannot sue for libel, is not. In one scene, the two have sex in Dennis Wilson’s pool hall, after smoking pot and drinking beer. For those familiar with the Polanskis affair, it’s a remarkable sequence: the director has been charged, among other crimes, with rape through drug use and providing a controlled substance to a minor.

When Pussycat hitchhikes with Booth to Spahn Ranch, where Squeaky Fromme, 21, keeps the Mansons in good standing by having sex with George Spahn, 80, she starts masturbating in the passenger seat and asks Booth if he likes to penetrate it digitally. In the inner monologue conveyed by Booths, he imagines sex with her, but ultimately declines his offer. I’m too old to go to jail for poontang, he said. (A variation on this exchange is in the movie, but the prose allowed Tarantino to be much more graphic.)

But even beyond Pussycat, the novel wastes a fair amount of ink on arguably inappropriate age gaps in sex.

Theres Fromme and Spahn, for starters (this one really happened).

Theres a young secretary Booth comes out for a Swedish erotic flick, which does him sexual favors while he drives.

Tate is featured on a hitchhiking trip from Texas to California; the man who comes to pick her up does the mental math of a potential date after noticing her two big bouncy boobs and long bare legs.

This young girl was probably no more than twenty-two, she was outside her morally approved parameters, thinks the driver. His rule was never to slap or tickle anyone less than his twenty-five year old daughter. But, he has some flexibility, thinking that the rule could be lowered to a guideline if his passenger insisted.











The type of physical description used to paint an image of Tate is more or less representative of how the other women in the book are presented, with the exception of Trudi Frazer, 8, the precocious Dalton star in the western series Lancer. . But even she does not come out unscathed. The joke with Frazer is that she’s more mature than her age and, in a silly twist, believes her character could, in a hypothetical, marry Daltons. This is the Western era, she reasoned. People had child wives all the time back then. Later, she calls Dalton late that night and they repeat a dialogue which, given the implied laughing nature of a call after midnight, is disgusting in the extreme. Again: her 8.

Tarantino has suggested that very young women and girls could be sexual beings in the past, with disastrous results. Unsurprisingly, one of the most famous cases involves one of its cinematic heroes: Polanski. In 2003, in an attempted provocation, when he apologized, he told Howard Stern that the girl Polanski raped in 1977 wanted him.

Tarantino apologized for these words 15 years later, shortly after the emergence of the #MeToo movement. But Pussycat, a composite character based on real members of the Manson family, appears to serve as a surrogate for his initial image of the survivor of Polanskis’ assault on a youngster whom he sees as a willing and active participant in sex. Her sexuality, as a follower of Manson and child of the flower, is treated as a kind of justification for adult men who choose to pursue her.

To be clear, the Manson family have had a lot of sex, she and her cohort have experienced a gonorrhea epidemic before, but the constant emphasis on this fact, without acknowledging the abuse of its underage participants, is troubling. Add in Tarantinos’ regular descriptions of feet, behind, and even his pubic hair from Pussycats, and you come to an author too busy being outrageous to suggest, or even notice, the tragedy of his characters. (When the Pussycats backstory was taken from her family by a cult leader at age 14, Booth and Melcher marvel at how Manson was able to trick such a hot ass.)

Of course, the novel is cleverly pulpy, perfectly mimicking a sort of old-fashioned prose that had no ethical relevance and existed only to titillate. And while this is confusing in its own way, it’s hard to be nostalgic for this kind of treatment of sex, vulnerable girls and women.

Not because things were worse back then, but because they haven’t gotten much better.