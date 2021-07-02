Jessica Alba compares Hollywood career to parenthood





Jessica Alba talks to Kate Hudson about her Hollywood career. (Photo by David Crotty / Patrick McMullan via Getty Images) Jessica Alba knows that a career in Hollywood is not a fast track to accomplishment. the Honest business founder, who rose to fame in the 2000 television series Black Angel before playing in movies like Honey and City of sin, appeared on Kate Hudson and her brother Oliver Hudsons Siblings Day Podcast to discuss why she doesn’t think people should rely solely on their careers for their satisfaction. The identity of peoples is certainly attached to their profession in many ways. In our society, in our culture in the United States, we live to work, noted the mother of three, who is married to producer Cash Warren. We try to get so much out of professional growth and mental, personal and cardiac growth that we put too much emphasis on it. It’s too tied to our identity. She continued: In entertainment it’s really awful because it’s always like a girlfriend or boyfriend who’s got one foot out, and who’s never really going to be that in you. You can never close the deal, in fact. I don’t know why we are doing it. It can make you feel really wild. No matter how much you bring to the table, no matter how good you are, no matter how accomplished you are, it always tells you that you will never be good enough in someone’s eyes. Alba joked that in some ways being a Hollywood star is like being a parent. Kids, they’ll never love you as much as you love them, she laughs. They will never be in you too. You have times when they claim that you mean a lot to them, usually when they are younger. But once their hormones kick in and they start having their booty and start thinking for themselves, they’ll never love you the way you love them. It’s a one-way relationship. It’s fucking terrible. Alba, who recently starred in the Spectrum series The Finest with Gabrielle Union, spoke to Romper last year on why she chose to take a step back after becoming a mom. “My motivation wasn’t like, will I ever get hired again? Frankly, I was at the peak of my career,” she said. “I couldn’t go back to what I was doing before and be genuine. I just couldn’t. I didn’t care the same way.” The story continues She added, “I felt like if I was going to have this platform then what can I do with it that could make sense and make a difference? It was so real when I became a mom to the first time.” Learn more about Yahoo Life: Want to get lifestyle and wellness news delivered to your inbox? register here for the Yahoo Lifes newsletter.

