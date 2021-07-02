Ava Duvernay on TV Slate and Colin Kaepernick Series – The Hollywood Reporter

Ava DuVernay knows what it’s like to be very busy. The Los Angeles native, who went from film publicist to filmmaker in 2010 with the acclaimed indie I will follow, added project after project since working on Selma struck her as one of Hollywood’s most sought-after directors. But, with a series of TV shows, distribution company Array, and a massive new initiative to make film sets more inclusive, DuVernay recently admitted she might have a bandwidth issue. “We have seven shows and we’re a pretty small company,” she says. “My hands were in too much stuff.”

Enter Shonda Rhimes. DuVernay was researching his fellow producer brain on time management a few months ago when Rhimes asked an unexpected question: Do you work weekends? “Well, yeah, I work all the time,” said DuVernay, piecing together their conversion. “‘Do you ever catch up? ” No. “So why are you working weekends?” ” Oh okay.

Speaking on the phone in late June, DuVernay admits that while she isn’t ready to take two full days off, she now puts her job ashore on Saturday lunchtime. And that made its booming TV slate – which includes the flagship OWN Sugar queen, the HBO Max genre swing DMZ, the upcoming CW drama Naomi and Netflix is ​​eagerly awaited Pollock in black and white – feel much more manageable.

You’ve tripled your TV work in a short time. What are buyers looking for right now?

It’s such a strange time right now. Before the pandemic, I had a good idea of ​​who everyone was, what they were doing, what they were looking for. Between the musical chairs of executives – which is a generational renewal that always happens – and the fight against new platforms and new viewer behaviors, no one really knows. It’s also a different world outside of our industry, so there are different responsibilities for the viewer. It’s a stew of uncertainty.

Your current TV contract is with Warner Bros. What has been communicated to you regarding the likely merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery?

There were a lot of really nice calls from a lot of really nice people saying a lot of really nice things. (Laughs.) it’s not me who calls [the studio] the next day to say: “What’s going on? We are all trying to understand it from all sides. I will give them the grace and the time to do so.

What have you learned about yourself by adding so many shows and working with other showrunners?

It took a while to refine, and I haven’t finished. I can’t be that involved with everything. A few years ago I was at a dinner party with JJ Abrams and Steven Spielberg when I was thinking of doing another show besides Sugar queen – which I basically made as a homemade cake in my kitchen. They have all this stuff with their names on it. I asked, “Don’t you find it difficult for people to associate all of this with you? They both looked at me like I was crazy and then said, “You have to drop that shit.” I struggled with it. I think it’s largely a lack of privilege that I’m still not done after 10 years of making movies – that feeling that a door can close.

Sugar queen, first series of DuVernay and first scripted project following Selma, recently finished filming its sixth season in New Orleans.

But you let go a little more.

I watch Greg Berlanti, Shonda, JJ, Steven. There is one muscle that I need to strengthen, the walking muscle. So what I got into was trying to give everything a good start. For Naomi, I went there, I prepared the pilot. I chose all the directors. I co-wrote the pilot. I co-created it. I am in there. Once the foundations are solid, I can let go a bit. This is the new model.

Who to contact for advice in the industry?

Recently I contacted Shonda and JJ. They were both very friendly. I asked very specific questions about how they work, not theoretical bullshit. I speak from day to day. For big business, proof point strategy stuff, I’m really lucky I can call Oprah.

Well, who wouldn’t?

I understand it’s a privilege. Woman’s business acumen is chartered. And one thing about asking her for advice is that she’ll never tell you the answer. She will tell you applicable stories, make you laugh, make you feel good, maybe make you cry. But, in the end, you will come away with a better understanding of where you want to go. Oprah would be my paper’s longest-running advice columnist.

Many look to you for inclusion, social justice, or anything else that is dark in Hollywood. Do you think your history as a publicist has influenced the way you have navigated this aspect of your career?

I said more panels a few years ago. I no longer do the roundup stories. At the time of the torture and murder of Mr. Floyd, we were launching LEAP [Law Enforcement Accountability Project], so I spoke publicly about putting ourselves in place as artists to meet the moment – just to feel useful, trying to direct our rage in a certain place. But the time that I saved by not doing all these panels and all this roundup stuff, I put into creating systems to tackle the things that I have challenges with.

DuVernay Directs Netflix Miniseries When they see us, which was nominated for 16 Emmy Awards and won two.

One thing you’ve created is Array Crew, a database for diversifying teams below the line. How did the deployment go?

We wanted to create a solid foundation for something sustainable. These are not huge numbers. It’s about keeping it free for crew members, familiarizing industry members with how to use it, and why using it is beneficial for everyone. We just launched an app, so the hope is to be that quiet, stable force for something that most of Hollywood, and certainly the general public, don’t care about. We want to broaden people’s view of all the different jobs that you can have on the set, to make that kind of thing cool.

It seems there are so many jobs that a lot of people in the industry don’t even know about.

There is room for everyone! My mom would sit with me and say, “What does an environmentalist do? So I asked her what she thought they had done. “I don’t know, he looks like a gardener.” Bingo! They manage everything that is green. They take care of the plants and they bring it. It’s a job – and a good job too.

You areto rent Pollock in black and white Iater this year. What was your experience telling the life story of Colin Kaepernick, with him so involved as a producer?

It’s a deeply collaborative process, not much different from how I approached working with the five exonerated on When they see us. We work with a non-linear format. You will see that it is not just a simple story, there is non-linearity and gender leaps in the play. All of these conversations and experimentation was something we did together.

“It was face to face, melee, tell me the story, let me share with you what I think, now tell me what you think,” says DuVernay of his work with Colin Kaepernick. “It was a lot of that kind of unit.”

I heard recently that the music budget is quite large.

There are some pretty important clues in the room. No particular creative reason. Turns out some of the themes we’re dealing with have some nice big songs so you have to pay.

Where do you see yourself in five years?

I really want to make more films. Television has been a real blessing in developing our business. We have tripled in television space over the past two years. But all I’ve ever wanted to do is make movies. The rest came in a really beautiful but unexpected way.

After myKing A wrinkle in time for Disney, you signed up to do New Gods for Warner Bros. Since this was put aside, do you think youwill you do anything else in the blockbuster space?

I’m not looking for them. I had my experience with Wrinkled, which was not a horrible experience. It was an experience. I was a freelance filmmaker with a very specific voice, working in a large studio system with a lot of money. And it is not a stand-alone position. It’s just a different way of making movies. Much different to do 13th or When they see us. But I’m always flattered when the calls come in. I never take it for granted.

Naomi marks DuVernay’s debut series on the CW. She says the show, her first aimed at a younger audience, is “a Snickers that’s really a protein bar on the inside.”

At this point in your career, do you think there is anything you could achieve?I like 13th – in terms of secrecy and simply dropping it in a film festival, completely over?

Quite could do it. I might even do it. Don’t get past me. I hope I have the chance to be able, as you say, to do something like this again because there is no [better] time when no one is watching.

What’s the last thing that made you optimistic?

Over the past 18 months I have really crouched down. I took it seriously. I went from the hotel to the set, back to the hotel. So I didn’t hear the people who got involved in our work. Last weekend I went to Lowndes County, Alabama for my uncle Mickey’s 70th birthday. It’s not even a small town. This is the country, so the whole community is there, right? A woman approached me, telling me what Ralph Angel [Kofi Siriboe] and Darla [Bianca Lawson] should do on Sugar queen and why he must be finished. I would engage in a full-blown conversation about imaginary characters. This is what our job is supposed to do! Move people, spark thinking and help people understand. If that doesn’t make you optimistic, you shouldn’t.

Interview edited for length and clarity.

