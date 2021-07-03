Lindsey Stirling talks about her upcoming Colorado shows, her comics and… her hanging hair?

The Lindsey Stirlings Artemis Tour arrives at the Vails Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater on July 8.

Lindsey Stirling is known the world over for her unique and futuristic violin-driven electronic music and exciting live performances. The multi-talented platinum-selling electronic artist, violinist and artist brings his 2021 US Artemis Tour to Vail on Thursday, July 8 at the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater, with electro-pop artist Kiesza as special guest.

The Vail Daily caught up with Stirling last week as she prepared to hit the road, to see what she had been up to throughout the pandemic, which led to her return to the stage.

Q: Where are you now? What is going on in your world today?

A: I’m in Los Angeles, and we’re at the very end of the tour preparations. This is the height of everything exhaustion: the preparations, the practice, the prayers, all of that. I think we all felt very overwhelmed, but it’s pretty promising, it’s great and all the hard work pays off and it’s a really exciting feeling.

Q: Tell me about your experience over the past year. How did you experience everything that was going on? Did you choose new hobbies, write new songs, etc. ?

A: I have to say I’m very grateful that even with a year of huge ups and downs, especially on the mental health side, mine has had so many good sides. I got to spend so much time with my family, the kind of quality time I haven’t had with them in years. It was really special and I will always look back and be grateful that I was able to quarantine with them.

I did not write any new music during the pandemic. I didn’t feel inspired at the time, so I put my energy into other things. I’ve completed a series of comics, the last issue of which is coming out in a week. This tour is like an extension of the comic strip. On stage, I’ll be dressed like the characters, bringing the story to life. I had the story all set in my head when the album was released, but writing the story and developing the characters in depth is a very time-consuming thing, and I was so grateful that I had the time to work on it. on that.

Lindsey Stirling’s Artemis comic book series is available for purchase online and during her performances.

I also looked at this weird thing called hanging hair. I saw him at the Cirque du Soleil show years ago and thought to myself, I want to do this! I don’t know why that was my thought, but that’s exactly how it sounds – you learn to do aerial stunts by hanging only by your hair. It was ridiculously painful to learn, but I made an amazing music video with it and ticked it off the to-do list. And that’s something I would only have done when I was home, wondering what I could do with my time.

Lindsey Stirling shows off her hair hanging technique in a new clip.

Q: A lot of us are nature freaks here in Colorado. We love our outdoor rooms and you’ll play two amazing ones one after the other. What is your connection to this state, Red Rocks and the Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater?

I have always enjoyed playing in Colorado. You really have an appreciation for the music there. Ever since I started touring I’ve always expected double the number of people in Colorado than in other places. And there’s so much love for the art of performance and music, and I think that makes Colorado really special.

This will be my third time at Red Rocks, and my first at Vail, and I’ve been trying to get in shape for the altitude.

Q: Speaking of elevation, on a scale of zero to fourteen (that’s one thing here), how excited are you to come back to live music?

A: I’m so excited not just by the performance either. The prep process has been so fun and I’m so happy to prepare to be on stage with people I love and make people dance and smile. I can’t explain how special it is.

Q: Some of your Colorado audience really enjoys jamming your music on their headphones as they shred gunpowder in the mountains. Do you have something to say to this gnarled, courageous and eclectic group of fans?

A: Oh man, it’s really cool that my music inspires people to do extreme things. I always felt my music was a bit extreme. When it comes to a violinist, I do pretty extreme things. I dance, jump, spin and do all kinds of high kicks, and it’s about as extreme as I could get playing the violin. But the reason I’m doing this is because I feel like the music has to be visual, so I’ve learned to dance, and I keep stretching the envelope so that what I’m doing on stage is my music, and hearing others appreciate theirs. extreme versions while listening to my music it’s super cool, I love it. I’ve never snowboarded, too worried to break my wrist, but I would love to learn someday because it feels so free.

(At this point in the conversation, your humble narrator has plugged in his status as a part-time snowboard instructor. Stay tuned to see if we can get him to the slopes.)