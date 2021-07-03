Things to do in Dayton: fireworks and country concert





The Dayton Dragons have started well this season. At the time of going to press, the team had eight games over 0.500 for the first time since 2017. The Dragons hope to continue the winning game for three home games in July at Day Air Ballpark, 220 N. Patterson Blvd. , Dayton. The team will face the West Michigan Whitecaps Tuesday through Sunday, July 6-11, followed by games against the Great Lakes Loons July 13-18 and the Lake County Captains July 27 through August 1. Matches will start at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. , and 2:05 p.m. Sunday. Cost: $ 9 to $ 44 tickets for a game. Call 937-228-2287 or visit www.milb.com/dayton. To explore Red, white and BOOM! : Your Guide to Independence Day Fireworks in the Miami Valley 3) FutureFest 2021 FutureFest will be streaming all productions this summer, but that doesn’t make the annual new play festival any less noteworthy. When Dayton Playhouse presents its annual event July 6-25, the virtual showcase will feature the work of six finalist playwrights. The 2021 lineup is All the Oxytocin in Your Fingertips by Cary Simowitz, Shanti Reinhardts Otis, Shylock the First by Andrew R. Heinze, Mike Bencivengas Talk of the Town, Tall Woman with Red Fan by Michael Sloane and William Camerons Truth Be Told. Cost: $ 15 per show or $ 60 for a festival pass. Call 937-424-8477 or visit www.wordpress.thedaytonplayhouse.com. Kansas City Making Movies, (L to R) Juan Carlos Chaurand, Diego Chi, Enrique Chi and Duncan Burnett, performs at the Levitt Pavilion in Dayton on Thursday, July 8. The group’s latest single, La Marcha, was released on May 20. Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO Credit: CONTRIBUTED PHOTO 4) make films La Marcha is the current single from Making Movies, a delightfully eclectic band from Kansas City, Mo. The band, which mixes Afro-Latin beats with indie rock and psychedelia, recently completed their fourth full album, the 2019s sequel. Amerikana. Eichelberger’s 2021 concert season features Making Movies at the Levitt Pavilion, 134 S. Main St., Dayton, at 7 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. That night, the band members will be joined on stage by several local student performers they worked with on Zoom last year. No cost. Visit www.levttdayton.org. 5) Lights in flight Like most public events, there were no massive Independence Day celebrations in the region last year. After a year off, the City of Dayton commemorates the Fourth of July holiday once again with the triumphant return of its Lights In Flight fireworks festival. The annual downtown party, at the RiverScape MetroPark, 237 E. Monument Ave., Dayton, on Saturday, July 3 begins earlier than normal with a start time of noon. Lights In Flight features food, entertainment, family-friendly activities, and an evening fireworks display at 10 p.m. Cost: free. Call 937-333-8400 or visit www.downtowndayton.org. To explore Americana Festival: Celebrating the Fourth for over 40 years 6) American holiday While the Arts & Crafts Street Fair and the Childrens Area have been canceled this year, the Centerville and Washington Township Americana Festival is underway for 2021. The 48th annual event begins with fireworks at Centerville High School Stadium, 500 E. Franklin St., Centerville, Sunday July 4th. Doors open at 6 p.m. The Stranger band performs at 8:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 10 p.m. The festivities continue in downtown Centerville on Monday July 5, with vendors and food providers. The 5K run / walk takes place at 7:30 a.m. on Monday and the parade begins at 10 a.m. Cost: free. Call 937-433-5898 or visit www.americanfestival.org. Kettering is fourth! the celebration will take place at Delco Park starting at 6 p.m. Sunday. The event includes fireworks, food trucks, live music and the Fun Kids Zone. CONTRIBUTED / EL HUBBARD Credit: EL Hubbard Credit: EL Hubbard 7) go fourth Delco Park, 1700 Delco Park Drive, Kettering, is once again the site of the Go Fourth! Party. The annual Independence Day party, at 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 4, features fireworks, food trucks, live music and the Fun Kids Zone. Local group Southbound performs from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., followed by Rockland Road from 8:20 to 9:55 p.m. The fireworks start at 10 p.m. Cost: free. Call 937-296-2454 or visit www.playkettering.org. 8) 90s R&B night Take a trip down memory lane with Love U: 90s R&B, DJ dance night at Yellow Cab Tavern, 700 E. Fourth St., Dayton, Saturday, July 3. The setlist will include songs from Usher, Destinys Child, TLC and other acts from the decade that brought us fanny packs, championship wins Napster, Friends and Michael Jordans. Entrance fees and music from 8 p.m. Cost: $ 5 in advance, $ 7 at the door. Call 937-424-3870 or visit Yellowcabtavern.com. Contact this contributing writer at 937-287-6139 or by email at [email protected].

