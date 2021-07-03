SAG-AFTRA presidential candidate Fran Drescher – The Hollywood Reporter





Fran Drescher kicks off SAG-AFTRA presidential race as current leader Gabrielle Carteris decides not to run, Hollywood journalist confirmed. Unite for Strength, the inter-union party to which both Carteris and Drescher belong, announced The nanny the star’s candidacy on Friday and added that Star Trek: Discovery Actor Anthony Rapp will run for the position of national secretary-treasurer of the union, which represents actors, announcers, DJs, dancers and other performing artists. (Like Carteris, current National Secretary-Treasurer Camryn Manheim will not seek re-election.) Deadline was the first to break the news. “I am honored to have been invited to introduce myself,” Drescher said in a statement. “I hope to apply my experience as President of the Cancer Schmancer Movement and my success at Capitol Hill and as a public diplomacy envoy to unite our union, increase member benefits and give our 160,000 members a greater presence. important in the national landscape. “ In an Instagram postDrescher added that his campaign will focus on funneling more dues towards member benefits and highlighting “diversity and environmental awareness.” Overall, Unite for Strength’s Platform focuses on increasing performers’ incomes in the streaming economy, tackling on-set sexual harassment, increasing residue, and protecting pensions, among others. In his own statement, Rapp added: “I have been proud to have been a member of a union since I was nine years old. My decades of work have provided me with a platform that I strive to use as a voice for the voiceless and a champion of acceptance, inclusion, safety and opportunity for all. As Secretary-Treasurer, I will be a responsible manager of our union’s resources, to help ensure that all generations of our members can have a bright and protected future. Drescher and Rapp will face actor Matthew Modine (Strange things) and running mate Joely Fisher (Inspector Gadget), who are running for the opposing Membership First faction within the union. Membership First, which has strongly protested against controversial cuts to the SAG-AFTRA health care plan, says it wants to negotiate more favorable contracts, reform pensions and pensions, improve transparency and cover more players in melts into contracts, among others. Although they are no longer in contention for the highest positions in the union, Carteris and Manheim will run for the National Council with Unite for Strength. Carteris spent five years as president, a term that began in 2016 when she became interim president of the union following the death of then president Ken Howard. She was re-elected in 2017 and 2019, when she won against Modine, whose Membership First party nonetheless landed key seats on the Los Angeles board of directors. “I am so happy to have served the members of SAG-AFTRA for the past five and a half years and it is with joy and humility that I pass the baton on to a new team of experienced and dedicated leaders who will guide the union into the future. Carteris said in a statement. “With Fran Drescher at the helm, I know our union and our members are in good hands. It’s bittersweet to move on, but I do so with gratitude and great confidence in Fran and the remarkable Anthony Rapp. The election is scheduled to begin on August 3, when the ballots will be mailed to members, and the ballots will be counted on September 2.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/business-news/fran-drescher-running-sag-aftra-president-1234977232/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos