Ranveer Singh to host Indian adaptation of “The Big Picture”





Bollywood star Ranveer Singh will host “The Big Picture”, the Indian adaptation of the popular quiz format, marking his television debut. The show will be available on Viacom18 COLORS studio’s general Hindi entertainment channel. The show is adapted by the channel in association with Banijay Asia and ITV Studios Global Entertainment BV. It will also be available on Viacom18’s Voot streamer and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Jio channels. Viacom18 is a joint venture between TV18 and the US conglomerate Viacom, in which Ambani acquired a majority stake in 2018. In the show, with the help of three lifebuoys, contestants will have to correctly answer 12 visual questions to win millions of rupees. The interactive format of “The Big Picture” also allows viewers to play at home. The show is sponsored by the educational technology company Byju. “Indian cinema has undeniably given me everything – it has been a platform for me to excel and showcase my skills as an actor and I have been fortunate to receive immense love from the Indian people Now I’m looking to connect with them in an extremely unique and engaging way through my TV debut with COLORS ‘The Big Picture, “Singh said.” The proposal to introduce India to a quiz of the ‘now’ generation sealed the deal for me. “ Singh is known for the blockbusters “Padmaavat” and “Simmba” and the Berlin track “Gully Boy”. The release of his highly anticipated films “” ’83 “and” Sooryavanshi “has been stalled for more than a year as cinemas remain closed in India due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Nina Elavia Jaipuria, director of the Hindi mass entertainment and children’s television network, Viacom18, describes Singh as an “icon of the maverick youth, who has carved out a place for herself through hard work and excellence. of his profession. His youthful appeal makes him an instant fit for spectacle and we are sure his exuberance and charm will captivate the Indian people. “ Deepak Dhar, CEO of Banijay Asia, said: “We are delighted to launch our partnership with COLORS with the famous ‘The Big Picture’ and are confident that with its unique format it will attract as much attention in India as it does. the international. . “ “We are thrilled to have this exciting format in India following other ITV Studios formats like ‘The Voice’ and ‘I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! added Ayesha Surty, senior vice president of licensing for global entertainment, ITV Ateliers. “‘The Big Picture’ brings viewers home as active participants and sees a return to feeling good on television, thus improving family viewing. “ “Visuals are a powerful medium, the one with which the new Indian era best connects,” said Manisha Sharma, Content Director, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18. “This concept will not only provide viewers with a platform to test their visual knowledge, but also give them a chance to win big.”

