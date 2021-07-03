A First Look at Wilmington’s Riverfront Park Amphitheater

Members of the media visited Wilmington’s brand new Riverfront Park Amphitheater on Friday, less than 48 hours before it opens to the public for a concert and celebration on July 4.

Even as construction and grounds maintenance continued in the areas all around the amphitheater and public park, the main stage of the 7,200-seat hall was pristine, as was the “terrace” area lined with trees. ‘grass in front of the stage (capacity of 2,400) and the sloping “big lawn” (capacity of 4,800), which feels surprisingly close to the stage.

Not a bad place in the house, as they say.

David Pugh, City of Wilmington Recreation Supervisor, said with the exception of the “West Gardens” near the Riverwalk, the project was to be “100% complete” in time for the first big concert with Widespread Panic in July. . 16.

Things may seem a bit unfinished for Sunday’s free public celebration, but it’s easy to see how the amphitheater will usher in a whole new era for Wilmington not only in terms of big name concerts, but also in terms of a large public park which should prove to be an anchor point for Wilmington’s Northside.

Admission to Sunday’s opening celebration is free, with five local groups and two actors playing between 1 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Priced at $ 35 million, the amphitheater will be managed by Live Nation, which has spent $ 4 million to build the site. Twenty million dollars came from a 2016 parks bond and $ 11 million from the city’s general fund.

Notable upcoming concerts include Miranda Lambert on August 7, the Avett Brothers on August 20-21, and Santana on September 15.

When concerts aren’t taking place, Pugh said, the space will function as a public park, with multiple access points, including from the Riverwalk. Even the stage will be open to the public on non-concert days, Pugh said, “You can have lunch on it if you want.”

Park features include an interactive water feature for kids to play in, with LED lighting – on July 4th, of course, it will be red, white and blue. There is also a playground and outdoor areas where yoga or exercise classes can be arranged.

Pugh called the West Gardens the “last piece of the puzzle” and said they would be the last part of the park to be fully open to the public.

The main entrance, called Nutt Street Promenade, will be on Harnett Street, and Nutt Street itself will be extended to Cowan Street on the north side of the site. It will be closed on concert days, Pugh said, but will have access to the parking lot at other times.

As previously announced, the Riverwalk and Park will be open during concerts, although temporary fences will be erected during shows to ensure ticket buyers have the best views.

“If you don’t have a ticket, we don’t want you to feel completely left out,” Pugh said.

Pugh also took members of the media through the “back of the house” building, which contains Live Nation’s offices, green rooms and changing rooms for performers, and a VIP area that includes a rooftop overlooking the lawn.

In 2018, StarNews first wrote about the transformative potential of the place, originally called the North Waterfront Park Amphitheater. It was changed to Riverfront Park Amphitheater earlier this year. The old Riverfront Park at the foot of Market Street will be renamed Water Street Park.

In addition to bringing in more gigs than Wilmington has ever seen, Live Nation can host 20 gigs a year there, with the option of having more, and this does not include “civic” events like live performances. of the Azalea festival or the October Carousel Center Beer. & Wine Festival, the venue is expected to attract thousands of visitors to the city center, creating an economic impact for hotels, restaurants and other businesses.

The city of Wilmington purchased the 6.6 acres of land on which the park sits in 2013. After voters approved a $ 20 million bond for the parks in 2016, design began in 2017.

Construction began in December 2019.

