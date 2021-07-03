25 actors who lost tremendous weight for movie roles

Actors often change their appearance drastically for movie roles, often transforming into a completely different person for each movie they appear in.

One of the most drastic and all-consuming changes in an actor’s appearance can be weight loss.

Here are 25 actors who lost a lot of weight for movie roles …

1. Tom Hanks, Philadelphia cream, 1993

Tom Hanks, famous for a multitude of roles, including in The terminal and World news, lost 26 pounds for his Oscar-winning performance as HIV / AIDS patient Andrew Beckett in the film Philadelphia Cream.

The film sees Hanks playing a lawyer who is fired by his law firm for being HIV positive. The film follows his battle with the company in a wrongful dismissal lawsuit.

2. Anne Hathaway, Wretched, 2012

Actress Anne Hathaway lost 25 pounds for her role as Fantine in the 2012 remake of the Broadway musical.

Hathaway lost 15 pounds before the shoot and 10 pounds during, saying in an interview that the idea was to seek out the role “near death”.

Hathaway won the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor at the Oscars for his performance in the role, so his engagement seems worth it.

3. Jake Gyllenhaal, The nocturnal robot, 2014

In this film, Jake Gyllenhaal plays a freelance photographer who chases accidents and murders all night long, to film and sell the footage on network television.

Gyllenhaal’s character frequently pushes moral boundaries and is more than a little creepy – a deranged, career-hungry freelance journalist, whom Gyllenhaal lost 30 pounds to properly portray.

4. Christian Bale, The Machinist, 2004

The machinist sees Christian Bale playing Trever Reznik, a skeletal insomniac who obsessively watches his rapidly declining weight.

The film follows his characters’ crazes and obsessions, as he convinces himself that his colleagues at the factory are there to have him.

Bale lost a terrifying amount of weight for the role, which ended up totaling 63 pounds.

5. Michael Fassbender, Hunger, 2008

Fassbender lost a total of 40 pounds to play IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands in the 2008 film Hunger.

The film is set in Maze Prison, Northern Ireland, in 1981 and follows his character as he pushes his mind and body to the limit in protest.

6. Zoe Kravitz, The road inside, 2014

In The road inside Kravitz plays Marie, who falls in love with the main character Vincent in an institution. The film sees the couple, along with another character, Alex, travel to the ocean to deliver the ashes of Vincent’s mother.

Kravitz lost 20 pounds to play the role of Marie, who was living with an eating disorder.

7. Chris Hemsworth, In the heart of the sea, 2014

Chris Hemsworth drastically changed his appearance as a chiseled God Thor to play a shipwreck survivor in this period drama.

The film follows the crew remaining after their ship is attacked by a giant whale – and follows their struggle to survive.

Hemsworth lost 33 pounds to play the role, which apparently made him “in a bad mood” according to an interview on Hello America.

8. Matthew McConaughey, Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Actor McConaughey, best known for his roles in films like The wedding planner and How to lose a guy in 10 days, lost 47 pounds to play his part in Dallas Buyers Club.

McConaughey plays Ron Woodruff, a Texan who contracted AIDS in the 1980s. McConaughey said in an interview that he ate everything he usually did before taking on the role – just in smaller portions.

9. Liam Neeson, Silence, 2016

In the historical drama Silence, Liam Neeson plays a Jesuit missionary called Ferriera. In the film, two young missionaries go in search of their mentor (Neeson), who has mysteriously lost contact.

The film was directed by Scorsese, who demands “100 percent” of its cast during filming, according to Neeson. The North Irish actor lost a total of 20 pounds for the role.

10. Joaquin Phoenix, The Joker, 2019

In this spin-off of the Batman films, Joaquin Phoenix plays the troubled comedian Arthur Fleck, who would later become Batman’s villain, The Joker.

Phoenix lost 52 pounds to play the role. In an interview, Phoenix said losing so much weight had driven him “crazy” even though the extremely restrictive diet was supervised by a doctor.

11. Mila Kunis The black swan, 2010

For the psychological ballet thriller The black swan, Kunis lost 20 pounds in five short months.

It was to look like a ballerina, which is usually smaller. Kunis said that in order to reach the required weight, she had been on a restricted diet and smoked a ton of cigarettes, “admitting that she had not done it in the healthiest way possible.

12. Tom Hanks, Castaway, 2000

In his second appearance on this list, Tom Hanks lost a shocking amount of weight for this role, totaling 53 pounds.

Hanks plays Chuck Noland, director of operations for FedEx, who runs aground on a desert island after his plane crashes at sea. The film follows his struggle to survive on the island, completely alone.

13. Jared Leto, Dallas Buyers Club, 2013

Jared Leto, along with Matthew McConauhey, also lost a lot of weight for his role in the film Dallas Buyers Club.

Leto plays a transgender living with HIV in the 1980s and has lost almost 40 pounds to play the role. Leto said Vulture in 2012 that it was not a question of losing the most weight, but that it was “more to represent the character”.

14. Nathalie Portman, The black swan, 2010

The black swan sees Portman playing a ballerina alongside Kunis. Much like Kunis, Portman lost 20 pounds for the role.

However, the weight loss was not without problems. Portman said Weekly entertainment that some nights she “literally thought [she] was going to die “from his diet of carrots and almonds.

15. Ben Kingsley, Gandhi, 1982

British actor Ben Kingsley played Gandhi in the eponymous 1982 film, but the role of a lifetime has not been without sacrifices.

He lost a total of 20 pounds for the role, switching to a vegetarian diet, to mirror Gandhi’s. To step into the role, Kingsley also studied yoga and took up meditation.

16. Adam Driver, Silence, 2016

Driver played a Jesuit priest in this movie, alongside Neeson, who came in at number 9 on this list.

Driver lost 51 pounds to play the role, which he says he lost before and during the film, to reflect the effects of his character’s on-going journey around the world.

17. Lily Collins, To the bone, 2017

Lily Collins lost a lot of weight during To the bone in which she plays a woman who suffers from anorexia.

During the Netflix drama, Collins’ character meets a doctor who questions his worldview and helps him cope with his condition.

Collins, who has suffered from an eating disorder in the past, said losing weight was extremely difficult for her, but she felt it was necessary for the role.

18. Jonas Hill, Silver ball, 2011

Jonah Hill lost almost 40 pounds for the movie Silver ball in 2011. Jonah plays Peter Brand, a Yale Economics graduate who helps baseball player Billy Beane (played by Brad Pitt) increase his team’s chances of victory.

Hill says her weight loss was primarily achieved by reducing her beer intake and simply eating less.

19. Chris Pratt, guardians of the galaxy, 2014

Actor Chris Pratt lost 60 pounds to play Peter Quill in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy.

Surprisingly, however, Pratt did not eat less to lose weight – he actually ate more. He consumed 4000 calories per day to gain the muscle mass necessary to play the role of this action movie.

20. 50 centimes, Things are falling apart, 2011

Rapper and musician 50 Cent turned to comedy for his role in the 2010 film Things are falling apart in 2011.

The film saw him play a promising football player with cancer. 50 Cent was unrecognizable in the role and lost 50 pounds to play the role.

21. Jennifer Lawrence, Red sparrow, 2018

Jennifer Lawrence took on the role of a ballerina turned spy for the 2018 film Red sparrow.

Lawrence had to lose a lot of weight to look like an authentic Russian ballerina for the film, which she said was “really brutal” given that she doesn’t usually restrict her diet.

22. Matt Damon, Courage under fire, 1996

Matt Damon lost a total of 60 pounds to play his role in the 1996 film Courage under fire.

In the film, Damon plays a supporting role alongside Denzel Washington and Meg Ryan.

Damon, it seems, lost weight by going on his own diet and running 13 miles every day.

23. Lilly James, Cinderella, 2015

In the live-action remake of Disney Classic Cinderella, Lily James plays the main character.

The role involved James wearing an extremely tight little corset. While James did not lose weight prior to the role, the restrictive corset restricted her digestion, meaning she lost weight in order to stay in the corset for the shoot.

24. Michelle Pfieffer, Scarface, 1983

Michelle Pfieffer played Elvira, a woman addicted to cocaine in the 1983 crime film.

In order to achieve the emaciated appearance of a longtime user, Pfieffer said she pretty much existed on a diet of “Tomato and Marlboros Soup”.

Pfieffer has since said how stressful the experience was, given that shooting for the film took six weeks longer than expected.

25. Matthew Fox, Alex cross, 2012

Matthew Fox, known for his performance in longtime television series Lost, lost 40 pounds for his role in the 2012 crime thriller Alex Croix.

Fox plays a caged fighter assassin in the film and went through a tough five-month training for the role.