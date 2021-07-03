Entertainment
Top Chef 2021 winner Gabe Erales was fired for harassment in December
Bravo broadcast the finale of Top chefs 18th season Thursday night, with Austin chef Gabe Erales crowned winner and fellow Texas chef Dawn Burrell from Houston and Shota Nakajima of Seattle as finalists. However, Eraless’ victory was quickly eclipsed, as speculation about his recent dismissal from Mexican restaurant Austin Comedor circulated on social media.
Erales was fired from his position as the opening executive chef of Comedor in December 2020, two months after filming Top chef envelope. Restaurant partner and chef Philip Speer initially announced his departure in vague but serious terms, saying Erales had been fired for repeated violations of our policies and for behavior in conflict with our values.
Erales, originally from El Paso, is the first Mexican-American chef to win the Bravo competition series. Prior to Comedor, he opened the butcher shop / restaurant Dai Dues taqueria (now closed) under the leadership of Jesse Griffiths. He also previously work at the famous Noma in Copenhagen and Mexico City, as well as at the Austin Fonda San Miguel, La Condesa and Geraldines restaurants. It has been announced that Erales is taking part in this final season of Top chef in February 2021.
Under the direction of Erales and Speers, Comedor has become a critical darling of the Austin food scene since opening in 2019 for its focus on exquisite modern Mexican cuisine and its attention to nixtamizing corn for tortillas and the like. dishes. The restaurant was named as one of Squirethe best new restaurants and Texas monthlys best new restaurant of 2020. By Comedor, Speer has been a strong supporter on the well-being and mental health of service workers. He runs a popular running club for service workers to decompress and connect with others. The restaurant also hosts the Austin meetings of Ben’s friends, a national support group for workers recovering from substance use.
Top chef Reddit tables and other anonymous online forums, meanwhile, paint a less than rosy picture of Eraless. suspected behavior at the Comedor. Although no one has officially made specific accusations, people took to twitter Thursday evening, to express his concern and dismay at Erales’ victory. Then on the Friday morning after the episode aired, statesman reported that Erales admitted to having consensual sex with an employee in the summer of 2020. When he returned to the restaurant after filming the series in the fall, he reduce working hours based on her performance, but continued to communicate[e] with it in an unprofessional way. He assimilated his actions to berate the employee as bad decisions that were discriminatory.
Top chef host Padma Lakshmi address social media comments on Erales with a tweet last night, writing, As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is serious and worth opening up. She claims the show was unaware of the allegations against Erales and calls on Bravo TV channel to investigate what happened. Her too Noted that no allegations of sexual harassment were recorded during the filming.
As someone who has been sexually harassed, this topic is serious and deserves to be opened up.
We filmed Top Chef in October of last year and we weren’t aware of the allegations about Gabe.
This should be investigated and the network should consider its best action.
Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021
To be clear, no one has alleged sexual harassment formally or otherwise to Bravo / Top Chef and we, the judges, had no indication of inappropriate behavior from Gabe during his filming.
Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) July 2, 2021
While Lakshmi says no one was aware of Eraless’ mistreatment of an employee, some information was made available before the finale aired. Last month, Speer Told statesman that Erales was fired specifically for harassing women. Erales declined to comment further with Eater Beyond statesman room. Eater has contacted Speer for further comments and information.
An anonymous Top chef source Told statesman that the show never thought about remaking the season, as removing the entire season wouldn’t be fair to the other 14 candidate chiefs and a production team that endured the challenges of the pandemic to produce the show. Eater also contacted Bravo and Top chefs production company Magical Elves to ask if an investigation will take place and, depending on the outcome, if Erales could be stripped of his Top chef to win. Again, no official allegations have been made.
Like this season of Top chef aired, Erales announced the opening of their own Mexican restaurant in the fall of 2022 in collaboration with the Austin company Urban and Interior Real Estate. Bacalar will focus on regional dishes inspired by the Mexican state of Yucatan, where his family is from. The future restaurant is planned for the future residential development of downtown 44 East Ave Residences in the Rainey neighborhood.
The only other time a Texan chef has won Top chef It was 2012. It was then that Austin chef Paul Qui, who was cooking at Japanese restaurant Uchiko at the time, was declared the winner. He went on to open several restaurants, including the one of the same name, Qui, in 2013. Who was arrested in 2016 for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend, then closed and opened several restaurants in Austin and Houston (including Who). These criminal charges were dropped in 2018.
Update, 12:27 p.m .: This article, originally posted at 11:23 a.m., has been updated to reflect that Erales declined to comment directly on Eater beyond what he shared with Statesman.
