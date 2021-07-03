Bollywood Business Class – Open magazine





Cinema | Star Watcher A $ 3 trillion economy lacks a substantial spending middle class, which means the model of movie consumption today is business class. Kaveree Bamzai |

Jul 02, 2021

One of the reasons Hindi films tend to borrow more from southern cinema than the reverse is the rootedness of the latter. Or as Ajit Andhare, COO of Viacom 18 likes to say, Hindi films have become business class while southern films have remained economy class. This shows how a movie like Hum Aapke Hain Koun ..! in 1994 there was up to 7.39 crore in attendance, which is around 3 crore now, even a blockbuster like Aamir Khans Dangal in 2016, could only handle 3.69 crore in attendance. Obviously, out-of-home entertainment has a strong correlation with the economic position of the country. A $ 3 trillion economy does not have a substantial spending middle class, which means that the model of movie consumption today is business class. Multiplex screens focus on the high end, while single screens continue to the south allowing economy class films to thrive at lower entry prices. Still, he says, it’s not like nothing has changed in Bollywood. Yash Raj Films, Dharma Productions and Prithviraj-Raj Kapoor brought the Hindustani-Punjabi sensibility that informed the DNA of Bollywood. Everything changed when Yash Raj Films made Dum Laga Ke Haisha in 2015 it feels. The chiffon-clad woman who was central to Yash Raj’s love stories turned into an overweight woman in a synthetic saree in Dum Laga Ke Haisha. Everyone has started making content-driven movies, which makes them the new mainstay, he adds. Films are a very complex and layered product. What ends up coming out can be very different from what you set out to do. Most studios have a very conventional way of operating with a transaction-driven approach, he points out. To release a movie quarterly, they’re looking for a certain pace, or turnover. But a movie cannot be made just because there is a package available, there is, after all, what is called an artistic vision. No wonder Hollywood costumes are leaving the industry soon, making Viacom 18 one of the few studios to remain standing. Andhare bets big on Aamirs Laal Singh Chaddha, so the proof of this pudding will lie in its consumption. Real life heroes The Hindi film industry’s search for the heroes of our history continues. The latest to be searched in the archives is C Sankaran Nair, the lawyer who fought to uncover the truth about the Jallianwala Bagh massacre. There were several heroes there, Narayan Vinayak Virkar, the photographer who staged the images after the massacre to show where Reginald Dyers’ bullets fell; the former editor-in-chief of The Bombay Chronicle, BG Horniman, who smuggled the photographs to London to show the British public what his government had done; and Nair, who resigned from the Viceroys Executive Council, the highest governing body in British India, when he learned of the full extent of the horror in Amritsar. This forced the British to open an investigation into the events of April 13, 1919. His role was recounted by his great-grandson Raghu and his wife Pushpa Palat in a 2019 book, The case that shook the Empire: One Mans Fight for the Truth about the Jallianwala Bagh Massacre. Dharma Productions, who is filming the adaptation, reached out to Divya, daughter of Palats, a stage director / producer, and the result is a court drama to be directed by former lawyer Karan Singh Tyagi. Who is the favorite? Anecdotal evidence from some Twitter accounts meant to track celebrity popularity indicates that information about actor Prabhas is retweeted more often than that of Thalapathy Vijay and Salman Khan. With the upcoming release of period romance Radhe Shyam, it seems that Prabha’s single status is one of the reasons. He’s certainly working hard to keep it going despite rumors about Anushka Shetty, his co-star in Baahubali. The last time Prabhas played a loverboy was in Darling in 2010. The wait for his fans was therefore long. Did you know Kubbra Sait, who wowed everyone with his performance as Kukoo in Sacred games (2018), got an important role in the ambitious new intergalactic series from Apple TV + Foundation with Jared Harris and Lee Pace. Giving his scompany in this diverse series based on Isaac Asimov’s book series will be old Bigg Boss Season 3 runner-up Pravesh Rana, last seen as a persistent cop at The snake on BBC One. About Authentication O r Kaveree Bamzai is an author and contributing writer with Open

