Marvel Boss shoots ‘Spider-Man’ actor for spoilers – Inside the Magic

Spider-Man: No Path Home won’t hit theaters until December 17, 2021, but speculation about the massive Marvel movie is all over the internet. Marvel Studios are doing their best to keep things a secret, but there’s not much they can do.

And Marvel boss Kevin Feige has made it clear that if you’re wrong, he won’t forget.

In a recent interview with Entertainment tonight, Feige was asked if The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) would appear inBlack Widow he said this:

“You should ask Alfred Molina.”

The joke made it clear that Kevin Feige hadn’t forgotten that Alfred Molina ruined his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming third film directed by Tom Holland. Spider Man movie.

Alfred Molina played the villainous Doctor Spider-Man Otto Gunther Octavius a.k.a Doctor Octopus, or Doc Ock for short, in Spider-man 2 (2004). He spilled the beans at Variety in April saying:

When we were filming, we were all ordered not to talk about it, because it was supposed to be a big big secret. [..] But, you know, it’s all over the internet. In fact, I have described myself as Hollywood’s worst kept secret!

And Molina’s surprise announcement that he wasn’t just coming back but would pick up right after his apparent death at the end of Sam Raimis Spider-Man 2. This set fire to the rumors already circulating that Spider-Man: No Path Home will be the MCU version of Spider-verse.

Spider-Verse is a famous story that brings different versions of Peter Parker aka Spider-Man and other spider-themed heroes like Miles Morales aka Ultimate Spider-Man and Gwen Stacy aka Ghost-Spider.

Andrew Garfield, who played Peter Parker in Marc Webb’s The Incredible Spider-Man (2012) The Incredible Spider-Man 2 (2014), denied being in the movie, but fans believe he’s just trying to stay on the good side of Marvel Studio and not spoil his appearance like Molina did.

Tobey Maguire has been silent on whether he is picking up his version of webslinger Marvels from Spider Man (2002), Spider-man 2 (2004), and Spider-Man 3 (2007). But that hasn’t stopped fans from being convinced they’ll see Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield team up with Tom Holland.

Honestly, with Tom Holland’s history of spoilers, it’s actually surprising that he hasn’t already revealed Molina’s appearance. But the Avenger actor has kept his lips sealed over his upcoming Marvel movie.

Waiting for a hold on Spider-verse comes from the fact that it has been confirmed that the events of No way home, will lead directly to Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (March 25, 2022).

We’ve known for some time that Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) will be joining the cast of No coming home, which also includes Jacob Batalon as Peter Ned Leeds’ best friend and Zendaya as Michelle.

Director John Watts has confirmed that Doctor Strange will take on the role of mentor to Tony Stark aka Iron Man (Robert Downing Jr.), who died in Avengers: Endgame (2019). And recent toy leaks have confirmed that Marvel’s Spider-Man will be getting a magical makeover.

Do you think Marvel boss Kevin Feige blames Molina No coming home? Let us know in the comments below.