Bollywood Rewind | Baiju Bawra: Naushad’s Timeless Musical Masterpiece

In this weekly column, we revisit the nuggets of the golden years of Hindi cinema. This week we revisit Vijay Bhatt’s 1952 film Baiju Bawra.

The legend of Baiju Bawra describes him as the singer who could melt stones with his voice, his art was so divine that the lamps would light up while he sang. The famous Tansen of Emperor Akbar’s court, who is often considered the greatest singer of this era, has already lost a competition against Baiju, at least legend suggests. But what is the real story of this mythical legend?

At the opening of the 1952 film Baiju Bawra, we read the text: “Around the popular figure gather many legends which obscure History, if any… and what is History if not legend agreed? With this text we enter the world of Baiju Bawra. The historical legacy of the famous singer has never been verified but the film adheres to the singer’s myth and presents us with his mystical life.

Baiju Bawra takes place in the 16th century, when Tansen’s fame was known around the world, even among those who had never heard of him. His name was considered the highest standard in music. And in the capital of Akbar, no one other than Tansen was allowed to sing. If anyone wanted to sing, they first had to prove that they were better than the Emperor’s favorite “navratna”. Death awaited those who failed. When Baiju’s father is killed by city guards for singing, Baiju (played by Bharat Bhushan) vows to avenge the death. So begins his journey.

At its core, Baiju Bawra is a love story starring Bharat Bhushan and Meena Kumari.

At its core, Baiju Bawra is a love story. When he falls in love with Gauri (played by a fascinating Meena Kumari), Baiju becomes detached from the world. As he practices his music under the moonlit sky, Gauri, his muse, sits beside him and is enchanted by his voice night after night. It’s his music that binds them together and ultimately becomes the cause that separates them.

When Baiju decides to take revenge on Tansen, he lands at the palace with a sword in his hand and waits for the right moment. Soon he finds himself fascinated by Tansen’s music. The singer disarms him, literally and metaphorically, and thus begins Baiju’s journey to learn music, just as his late father had planned. As Baiju devotes himself to his art, we see that his love for Gauri has reached a divine level. Baiju’s guru Haridas does not teach him directly, as he does not believe in arming the purest art form that exists, but rather encourages Baiju to indulge in music.

Surendra plays Tansen in Baiju Bawra. (Photo: Express Archives)

In an important scene from the film, Baiju realizes that he cannot be a master at his music if he does not devote himself to his love. But this realization comes to him after Gauri gives up his life. The preceding scene shows that Baiju denounces Gauri and calls her a distraction. He thinks that as long as she’s there, he’ll never be able to defeat Tansen. He completely ignores her presence in his life and pushes her away. This scene is disrespectful to Gauri, the woman who walked against social norms to be with Baiju. His love is dishonest as he only sees Gauri as his strength after his guru suggests it. But the effect of Gauri’s supposed death turns Baiju into a bawra.

When he lands at Akbar’s court to compete with Tansen, Baiju sings just so he can be with Gauri. And it is this musical duel that makes Baiju Bawra a stunning success. It is said that people lined up outside theaters just to see two musical geniuses engage in a jugalbandi and watch the magic of a marble cube melt into the water with their song.

Baiju Bawra is a period musical piece remembered for the exemplary music of Naushad. Since the story of the film is based on Baiju’s musical journey, every song here is based on a raga. The makers are said to have found this to be a huge risk as they didn’t know how the audience would react to classical music, but to their surprise, Baiju Bawra was a big hit. He went through 100 weeks, mostly because of his music. While much of his audience may not be classical music aficionados, Baiju Bawra’s music has transcended this gap and created a connection that has affected audiences on a subliminal level.

“O Duniya Ke Rakhwale”, “Mohe Bhool Gaye Sanwariya”, “Man Tarpat Hari Darshan Ko Aaj” and of course, the love ballad “Tu Ganga Ki Mauj” are just a few of the classic songs that remain so memorable. today than when they were composed. With lyrics by Shakeel Badayuni and vocals by Mohd Rafi, Lata Mangeshkar and Ustad Amir Khan, this film’s album is a timeless classic, much like Indian classical music.

Meena Kumari, who later became known for her tragic roles, is a master at her art in Baiju Bawra and although this was one of her earliest works, her mastery of her expressions and movements is so delicate and precise that it’s impossible to look away as she takes control of the screen. Director Vijay Bhatt, who dared to tell the story that seemed quirky in 1952, took a daring risk and created a musical masterpiece that continues to leave audiences spellbound.

Looking back to 2021, the closest comparison one can make to the heart of the film is the treatment of the music in Chaitanya Tamhane’s The Disciple or the dedication shown by the web series protagonist Bandish Bandits, but these two- there are also distant cousins ​​of Baiju Bawra. There have been rumors that Sanjay Leela Bhansali has remade this 1952 classic, but the director has yet to announce his concrete plans. A few years ago, director Vijay Bhatt’s grandson, filmmaker Vikram Bhatt, even said that if there was anyone who could remake the classic, it was Bhansali.

Baiju Bawra is a film that connects classical music with the soul of the listener and feels like a divine experience which is nothing less than prayer.

Baiju Bawra is streaming on ShemarooMe, MXPlayer.