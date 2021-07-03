Selena Gomez’s mom inspired her love of beauty | Entertainment





Selena Gomez’s mom inspired her love of beauty. The 28-year-old singer recalled how her parent Mandy Teefey took her to work with her at a modeling agency when she was young and how amazed she was at the makeovers she gave to models. Selena told Harper’s Bazaar Arabia in the July 2021 issue of Harper’s Bazaar Arabia. My mom, in fact, worked at a small modeling agency in Texas, where I’m from. She was doing a lot of these photoshoots and working with all these models, doing their makeup and taking me to work with her. I loved watching her create, I loved the colors. I loved how she could make someone completely different. “ The “Heart Wants What It Wants” singer – who celebrates her own brand, Rare Beauty, goes global – revealed her mom never wore a lot of makeup, so she never felt essential to looking beautiful , something that informed the overall ethics of his brand. She added: My mom, personally, never used a lot of makeup. So that was cool because I felt like I didn’t need makeup, I wanted it and it’s really part of my brand. Be open, say you don’t have to look perfect, improve on what you already have. We want you to be proud of who you are and to know that you are special, unique and that no one in the world is like you. Going global, Selena wrote on Instagram, “So excited that @rarebeauty is now global! I put my heart and soul into my brand and couldn’t be more grateful to be able to share it all over the world. J ‘was on the set today for our next campaign shoot – so sad I couldn’t be in every country to celebrate. I can’t wait to visit and see you soon! “

