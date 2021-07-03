11 Hollywood heatwave celebrity summer adventures

“It was frivolous and fun and insane and highly unrealistic.”

Summer is here and love is in the air! With warmer weather, days at the beach, and adventures on the horizon, it's easy to get swept up in the perfect time and timing for the romance to blossom. Now that the blockages are lifted, it's time to get locked into a summer fling and there are bound to be plenty of opportunities for love.

Celebrities are no stranger to a passionate romance from June to September either, and the one thing that's almost as good as your own summer adventure is watching one unfold from the comfort of your own home. From dates around the world to the officialization of Instagram, summer romances for stars are sure to make the headlines. And long after things have calmed down, they often live on in pop culture history.

Some of celebrity's most memorable summer adventures



1. Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston

In 2016, Taylor Swift and Tom Hiddleston began a whirlwind romance shortly after Taylor split from longtime boyfriend Calvin Harris. Over the course of three months, the duo were spotted as they traveled around the world, had an epic 4th of July party, and even met each other’s family. But in September, Tom and Taylor had decided to quit.

“Taylor is an amazing woman. She’s generous, kind and lovely, and we had the best time… I was just surprised that she got so much attention… I only know the woman I know. met. She’s amazing, said Tom GQ of the novel.

2. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson’s relationship may have led to an engagement, but their entire time together only lasted from May to October. Throughout the summer of 2018, the duo were seen everywhere together, got matching tattoos, and even moved into a shared apartment in New York City. But just months after Pete asked the question, the former couple called things off. Ariana later said the relationship was a distraction from her grief after her ex Mac Miller passed away.

“I met Pete, and it was an amazing distraction. It was frivolous and fun and crazy and very unrealistic, and I loved him, and I didn’t know him. I’m like a baby when it comes to real life and that old soul, artist who’s been around the block a million times. I still don’t trust myself with life stuff, “said Ariana Vogue.



3. Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie

Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie were an object from August to September 2018 and made a lot of noise among the Beliebers. Fans didn’t appreciate the duo’s very public relationship, which included romantic Instagram posts. Things got so bad that Justin took down his social media so he could enjoy his time with Sofia without his fans’ comments.

4. Bella Thorne and Scott Disick

In 2017, Bella Thorne and Scott Disick were briefly linked for a few weeks in May. The former couple met at a party at Bella’s and then traveled together to France, where they were spotted enjoying each other’s company by the pool. When Bella realized that Scott’s party ways were too intense for her, she went home.

“Scott is really nice, sweet, charming. I don’t drink, and he drinks really a lot. And it just ended… I just wasn’t depressed. I was like, ‘I have to go. ‘ I love to go out and have fun. I love to dance, but I don’t party hardcore like that and that was way too much for me. I was like, ‘Woah, that’s not the way I live my life bruh, said Bella Complex.

5. Drake and Rihanna

While Drake and Rihanna had sparked romance rumors for a while before they got together, things really took off for them in the summer of 2016. The duo reportedly dated from June through October in which Drake told the world that he was “in love” with RiRi. at the MTV Video Music Awards. There were also some cute social media posts and a shared kiss on stage, but things came to an end in the fall.



6. Khlo Kardashian and French Montana

After Khlo Kardashian split with Lamar Odom, the reality TV star began seeing musician French Montana. The former couple spent the summer in the Hamptons getting to know each other, but apparently decided to go their separate ways in September. While there were some questions if the duo later rekindled their romance, it was difficult to say as the French remained close friends with the whole family even after the split. The former lovers are still friends to this day.

“Me and Khlo are always going to be friends, and family always stays close. I feel like we had a real drug relationship – there was no bad blood, no one did anything to. someone we couldn’t get back from. Love was real. When love was like that, it’s always going to be like that. Friendship after a relationship is something that’s really hard to do, and I am glad we were able to do it “, said French High life.

7. Gigi Hadid and Joe Jonas

Before Gigi Hadid reunited with Zayn Malik, she was briefly linked with Joe Jonas. The former couple dated from June to November 2015. They were nicknamed GI Joe and throughout the summer attended sporting events, took a romantic helicopter ride and had a double date with the ‘Joe’s ex, Taylor Swift. During the adventure, Gigi even had the opportunity to make a DNCE clip. But just weeks after their November split, Gigi was linked to Zayn.

“I think it’s interesting that she went by so fast. I mean, it was really really fast,” Joe said later. Daily Mirror.

8. Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio

In 2011, Blake Lively and Leonardo DiCaprio spent the summer getting to know each other by jetting around the world. The former couple were first spotted at the Cannes Film Festival in May and then traveled to Australia and Italy. The duo never opened up about their relationship, but in October it was rumored that they had broken up.



9. Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco

Henry Cavill and Kaley Cuoco’s relationship ended in the blink of an eye. The two actors were only linked for two weeks in July 2013 when they were spotted holding hands while in Los Angeles. Years later, Kaley was asked about the relationship and if “the man of steel” was “really made of steel.” Kaley didn’t even hear back because the relationship was so short!

“Oh my God. I don’t know. I never say ‘I don’t know’, I always have an answer but I don’t know, Kaley said in”Watch what is happening live. “

10. Lea Michele and Robert Buckley

Lea Michele and Robert Buckley bonded in the summer of 2016, after meeting on the set of “Dimension 404”. The duo performed romance both on and off screen, dating from May through July. While it is not known exactly what transpired between the former couple, some sources say they realized they were better as friends and co-stars.

11. Prince Harry and Florence Brudenell-Bruce

Long before Prince Harry met Meghan Markle, he briefly dated model Florence Brudenell-Bruce. The couple were first linked in July 2011, when it was reported that they had been dating for about a month. Things didn’t last long as Harry made it to helicopter training at the end of the summer and Florence decided that life in the public eye was not for her.

“What it was like to be in that focus, I found it really terrifying and I made the decision pretty quickly that it was not the right thing for me. I have the utmost respect for everyone who lives in the spotlight but here we go with complete fear of the camera and anxiety, “said Florence Tatler.