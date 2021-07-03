The best sunscreens for the face according to Hollywood makeup artists

All products and services presented by Variety are independently selected by the editors of Variety. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain verifiable data for accounting purposes.

Amid the endless serums and moisturizers out there around the world, one product that’s been a part of celebrity 13-step skincare routines is sunscreen, and for good reason. Whatever your morning routine, the benefits of sunscreen are non-negotiable. The most basic sunscreens protect against UV rays and sun damage, but the best sunscreens for the face also work as a reconcile-adherent primers and moisturizers.

But finding the right sunscreens for the face can be difficult. Which ones have a finish smooth enough to be applied under makeup? Which ones offer sufficient SPF protection without making it glow white? How about sunscreens that can be easily reapplied over makeup throughout the day, or that can even provide extra hydration for enhanced glow?

To organize the best recommendations, Variety brought in famous makeup artists Brittany Whitfield (who worked with Sofia Coppola, Emma Watson and Chle Sevigny) and Katie Mellinger (whose clients include Brooke Shields, Irina Shaynk and Jeremy O Harris). While they have various proven favorites, they both look for the same things when it comes to facial sun protection: SPF content and natural ingredients.

Mellinger’s rules? All face sunscreen should have at least 30 FPS, but she decides on the specific product based on how she uses it, she says. Am I going to the ocean or another natural body of water? If I am, I want something that is reef safe, she said. Is it for everyday under my makeup? If so, I want to avoid certain ingredients that can be harmful to the body’s absorption, because if I wear it every day, it means I am absorbing more of this ingredient.

The main ingredient they both avoid in their sunscreens is oxybenzone, which is a known hormone disruptor and can negatively impact ocean life. Many of their top choices include mineral-based, chemical-free formulas that provide ways for people to avoid harmful toxins. From sensitive skin to dry skin to oily skin, here are the best facial sunscreens to pack in your bag this summer.

Super goup! Invisible sunscreen

Invisible, light and odorless, Supergoops Unseen formula is the best option to layer under makeup for a hydrated glow. The entire Supergoops line includes some of Whitfields’ top picks for facial sunscreens, with this one at the top of customer favorites lists. Unseen doubles as a makeup base and with SPF 40 protection, its unique oil-free formula glides over the skin for a velvety finish.







Neutrogena Ultra-Sheer Body Mist

Have you ever wondered how your favorite celebs give off an effortless glow on the carpet, despite fluorescent lights or a dazzling sun? There can be a lot of magical tools involved, but one of them is Neutrogenas Ultra Sheer Body Mist, which Whitfield religiously sprays on her clients’ exposed shoulders, limbs, and cleavage before the events on the carpet. red. With 70 SPF and a water resistant formula, it offers full protection with a texture light enough to easily layer with other tanning lotions and sprays.

Bask Lotion SPF 30

If you want to get blown away by an instant vacation, Bask SPF 30 Lotion is the way to go, Mellinger says. The light scent of coconut and vanilla makes me feel like I’m on a beach with a pia colada. Although it is chemical-based, it does not contain oxybenzone or octinoxate, two toxic ingredients commonly found in most sunscreens. The dermatologist recommended sunscreen is applied in white and rubs in transparency for a watery, non-greasy texture. Plus, it’s water resistant for up to 80 minutes, making it the perfect choice for the beach or pool.







Black girl sunscreen

Mellinger and Whitfield both cite Black Girl sunscreen as a choice they often choose for their clients. One of my favorite chemical and economical sunscreens, especially suitable for darker skin tones, is Black Girl sunscreen, explains Mellinger. It was created for black women by a black woman, but it works on all skin types. Along with being vegan and reef-friendly, the sunscreen also doubles as a moisturizer, infused with natural moisturizing ingredients including jojoba, cocoa, and avocado.







43% off Cetaphil Pure Mineral Sunscreen

If you are super sensitive and need something fragrance free, Mellinger recommends Cetaphils Sheer Mineral Face Liquid. As the name suggests, its mineral base has an SPF of 50. With zinc oxide as an active ingredient, it is transparent and dries with a natural matte finish. With a water resistance of up to 80 minutes, the lightweight blend is the perfect choice for people who tend to sweat. Plus, it’s under $ 8 right now on Amazon.

Isdin Eryfotona Actinica Ultralight Sunscreen Emulsion

Isdins’ award-winning facial sun protection stakes claim one of Mellinger’s best recommendations. It is one of the only options that offers more than 50 FPS without leaving white marks on the skin. It’s also a dermatologist favorite for its innovative formula that contains DNA repairers, natural enzymes clinically proven to repair sun damage.







52% Off Babo Botanicals Daily Facial Sunscreen

Mellingers’ choice for natural sunscreen is Babo Botanicals, which is a mineral-based sunscreen developed with non-nano zinc and specifically formulated with skin-soothing organic oils like avocado and jojoba. The hypoallergenic sunscreen is also oxybenzone and octinoxate free, making it safe and good for the skin.

Super goup! Defense Refresh (Re) setting Mist SPT 40

Supergoops Fixing Spray never leaves Whitfields. I like the idea of ​​spray mists, but you have to remember to spray any SPF mist for a total of six seconds in order to take full advantage of UV protection, says Whitfield. Its portable size makes it ideal for travel, and mists are always the best option to reapply over makeup, because as Whitfield reminds us: having a full rhythm at brunch?







