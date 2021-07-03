Entertainment Update: Actress Amber Heard Says She Welcomed Baby Girl In April; Bill Cosby’s exit raises fears it will slow progress on #MeToo and more





Below is a summary of the current entertainment briefs. Actress Amber Heard Says She Welcomed Baby Girl In April “Aquaman” actress Amber Heard revealed she welcomed a daughter in April, sharing a photo of herself with the three-month-old on social media. In an Instagram post Thursday night, the 35-year-old, who was previously married to Hollywood star Johnny Depp, said baby Oonagh Paige Heard was born on April 8. Bill Cosby post raises fears it will delay #MeToo progress Bill Cosby’s surprise release from prison sparked concern among women’s advocates that it would erode recent gains in Hollywood and beyond to hold men accountable for harassment and abuse. The 83-year-old comedian and actor was released on Wednesday after Pennsylvania’s highest court overturned a 2018 verdict convicting him of sexual assault. Activists, who celebrated his conviction as a turning point, strongly condemned the new decision. Vietnam orders Netflix to remove Australian spy show from South China Sea map Netflix Inc withdrew Australia’s spy drama “Pine Gap” from its services in Vietnam after a complaint from broadcast authorities in the Southeast Asian country over the appearance of a map depicting China’s claims at sea to Southern China. The map, which briefly appears on the screens of a control room at a spy base in two episodes of the six-part show, represents the “nine-dash line” unilaterally declared by China and is displayed in the context of maritime claims in the region. See how Van Gogh saw himself in an exhibition in London Vincent van Gogh’s self-portraits will be on display in London next year, in what organizers say is the first exhibition dedicated to the Dutch post-Impressionist artist’s depictions of himself. From February, the Courtauld Gallery will stage the exhibition – from “Self-portrait with a black felt hat” painted in 1886 in Paris to “Self-portrait with a palette” that van Gogh painted in an asylum in Saint-Rémy-de – Provence, southern France, in September 1889. He died the following year. One Minute With: ‘No Sudden Move’ Cast On Twists And Filming In COVID Oscar-winning director Steven Soderbergh assembles a star cast for the crime drama “No Sudden Move” in which a gang of criminals are called upon to carry out a heist that goes awry. Benicio Del Toro, Don Cheadle, Ray Liotta, Jon Hamm, Brendan Fraser are the stars of the film, which takes place in 1954 in Detroit, where thieves embark on a mission to find out who hired them. Financial firm wants to withdraw from Britney Spears guardianship case Bessemer Trust, a wealth management firm that had been chosen as co-curator of Britney Spears’ estate, on Thursday asked a Los Angeles court to withdraw from the case after the pop superstar testified qu ‘she opposed the arrangement. Spears, 39, told court last week that she believed the legal arrangement put in place in 2008 was abusive. The “Stronger” singer said she was forced to take lithium against her will and was prevented from getting married and removing a contraceptive device so she could try for a baby. (This story was not edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

