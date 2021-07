Prashanth Palakurthi at the first mega Hollywood-Bollywood musical concert to vaccinate India on July 7

BOSTONTech entrepreneur and philanthropist Prashanth Palakurthi, along with his wife Indian-American singer Anuradha Palakurthi, hold the first ever joint Hollywood and Bollywood mega concert on July 7 to garner the attention and resources needed to immunize India against large-scale COVID-19. Big Bollywood stars Katrina Kaif, AR Rahman, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Shabana Azmi, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Sonakshi Sinha, Arati Ankalikar-Tikekar, Zubin Mehta, Nishat Khan and Ranjani Gayatri Sisters joined American stars Gloria Estefan, Sting , Alicia Keys, Annie Lennox, Yoyo Ma, Josh Groban, Aasif Mandvi, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, David Foster, Norwegian DJ Alan Walker, Pia Toscano, Fareed Zakaria, Anuradha Juju Palakurthi and Liam Neeson for the virtual fundraising concert , which will take place on July 7. In an exclusive video interview, Mr. Palakurthi explains how the idea for such a mega concert came about and how quickly it has grown in Hollywood and Bollywood. To see the full interview, please click here, or on the image below. For more information about the concert or to contribute to the cause, please visit: www.VaxIndiaNow.com . The concert, Vax.India.Now is an initiative of the Anuradha Palakurthi Foundation to support India’s urgent vaccination campaign. Vax.India.Now will be broadcast worldwide by CNN Digital, and all contributions will be directed to carefully selected charities operating in most of rural India. Vax.India.Now is produced by JuJu Productions, Charles Goldstuck, Marc Johnston and Erich Bergen and Wizcraft International Entertainment and Neelesh Misra of Gaon Connection. Mr. Palakurthi is the founder of Reflexis Systems, which was acquired by Zebra Technologies Corporation last year for $ 575 million. He has spent more than 25 years with companies in Europe, Asia, the Caribbean and the United States, advising them on the alignment of business and IT strategies. He has a dual master’s degree in Mathematics and Management Studies from the Birla Institute of Technology and Sciences in India. He frequently contributes to the educational programs of his Alma Mater and other charities.

