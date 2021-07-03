HICKORY DAILY RECORD | Entertainment Events







1100 PLACE DU PARC,

HICKORY,

NC

28603 Worship at the church of your choice this week Aiken Black Tire Co. # 15 Hwy 70, SE – Hickory 2511 North Center Street – Hickory, NC 2251 Hwy. 70 SE – Hickory, NC 170 Hwy. 321 NO – Hickory, NC 2525 Hwy. 70 SE – Hickory 1380 Fairgrove Church Road – Conover, NC 717 Conover Blvd – Conover, NC 823 First Avenue NW Hickory, NC 828-322-3738 David Black Allied Industrial Supply 1205 E. Main Street Maiden, NC 28650 828-428-8231 Management and staff are locally owned and operated locally in the region. www.mauneyinsurance.com We appreciate your local support Medical Center Pharmacy 126 North Center Street 828-322-7717 Good Prices + Best Service = Best Value! 320 4th Street SW Hickory 828-322-9323 Serving the community since 1953 If your business would like to sponsor this page, call If your business would like to sponsor this page, call Meta at 800-293-4709 Meta at 800-293-4709 Bos service center We fix everything. USA Built & Import BO EDWARDS, Owner / Manager 3618 Hwy 70 SW, Hickory Off I-40 Exit 121 Longview 828-323-9990 828-310-8967 [email protected] Company, Inc. Bumgarner Glenn & David Bumgarner & Staff 2004 Highland Ave. Hickory, NC 828-322-4377 If your business would like to sponsor this page, call Meta at 800-293-4709 Hwy 10 & 2nd Street Catawba 241-2422 202 A. East Main St. Claremont 459-2149 203 1st Street East Conover 461 -4491 401 West A. Street Newton 466-1500 Health Smart Pharmacy Curt Abee Insurance Auto – Home – Life – Business – Med Supp 828-294-2555 3113 S. NC 127 Highway Hickory, NC Jason Herman, Agent Downtown Conover (828) 465-1350 Hickory Funeral Home 1839 12th Ave. NE Hickory, NC 28601 1031 11th Ave. Blvd. SE Hickory, NC 28603 828-322-3010 Management & Staff ll ewd Cal TV & Appliance Jerry D. Caldwell, Jay Caldwell, President V. President Electronics Store Appliance Store 327-3161 327-2387 If your business would like to sponsor this page call Meta at 800-293-4709 828.328.5565 www.ozsjewelers.com Hickory Home & Garden Center Management & Employees 336 US Highway 321 NW Hickory, NC (828) 327-2877 Krispy Kreme Donut Co. Management & Staff Hickory Saw & Tool, Inc . 406 9th Street SE Hickory, NC 828.324.5585 117 4th Street SW Hickory, NC 828-322-8160 www.sigsire.com 5851 St. Peters Church Rd Conover, NC 828-256-8818 Interstate Foam & Supply, Inc Serving community for over 40 years 1555 Tate Blvd. SE, Hickory, NC 28602 828-322-6900 First Security Insurance Auto Home Life Health Medicare Supplements Commercial 212 3rd Avenue Hickory 828-322-4171 306 Comfort Drive Conover, NC 28613 (828) 459-9700 ctx | Z {Jim Armstrong Subaru, Inc. 2321 Hwy 70 SW Hickory 322-9372 I-40 Exit 135 Claremont Dr. Gordon Fletcher AU. D. Dr Kim Franklin AU .D. 828- 459- 9790 322-4327 Because it takes more than hearing aids to solve a hearing problem. www.carolinacoach.com Authentic Care ~ Dedicated To You Independent Living Assisted Living 904 2nd Street NE Hickory TAYLORSVILLE 828-632-4228 BETHELHEM 828-495-8201 HIDDENITE 828-632-4157 Woodlawn Memorial Gardens Locally Owned & Operated If your business wants it to sponsor this page, call 828-327-9955 Located in a quiet location 10 minutes from downtown Hickory. 324-4393 Meta at 800-293-4709 INSURING Catawba Valley since 1948 If your business would like to sponsor this page, call If your business would like to sponsor this page, call www.kingstonhealthcare.com 828-328-5671 broome-associates.com Meta at 800-293-4709 Méta at 800-293-4709

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://hickoryrecord.com/ads/print_ads/events_entertainment/hickory-daily-record/pdfdisplayad_2b9dfa50-6845-57af-8354-57f859bb9835.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos