Rick Moranis and 9 other actors who quit at the top of their game

The stars burn and then fade, but some actors leave the game while their flame is still hot. It can be a familiar sight, an aging actor struggling to find meaningful roles, and while some stars embrace the change and eat up all the B-movie sparkle they can get, others leave by bedtime. sun with their Oscars in tow.

A career in Hollywood is incredibly hard to get hold of, and it’s just as hard to keep. Stars like Tom Hanks and Anthony Hopkins are proof that an actor can stay on top for decades, although where many have tried, many have failed. Movie stars can find themselves desperate for good roles, being reduced to cameos and songs in order to stay relevant. However, a number of them took the opportunity to drop out when they were ahead.

ten Rick Moranis chose family over fame

With ghost hunters, theFlintstones, The little shop of horrors, and Honey, I cut down on the kids, Rick moranis was an absolute powerhouse in family cinema for much of the ’80s and early’ 90s before tragedy struck. Moranis made an admirable sacrifice, leaving behind the bright lights after the death of his wife Ann Belsky in 1991. He did so in order to best raise his children, a decision that even the most die-hard fans of. Moranis couldn’t be offended.

A new opus in the Honey, I cut down on the kids the franchise has been confirmed, and the return of Rick Moranis is in the cards. Fans have made their wish come true and just have to wait a little longer to see the beloved actor again on the big screen.

9 Hollywood was too much for Josh Hartnett

In a parallel universe, Josh Hartnett donned the balaclava for Christopher Nolan Black Knight trilogy. The Hollywood idol was almost Superman too, but Josh Hartnett’s career has plenty of examples of what could have been. Although he didn’t completely stop acting, he left Hollywood. After the creation of stars Pearl Harbor and Black hawk downHartnett found fame overwhelming and walked away from the industry, which he would do on several occasions.

The hiatuses left Hartnett only able to land roles in independent films and shorts, but it apparently made him happy after finding his taste for fame unsatisfactory.

8 Daniel Day-Lewis bows out after legendary career

Few, if any, embody the art of acting like Daniel Day-Lewis. Famous for his relentless pursuit of performance, Day-Lewis has set his name in stone as one of the best examples of the methodical actor. A man full of mystique, keeping to himself when he’s not in front of a camera, Day-Lewis has always made his decisions very carefully, and his retirement was no different.

You would think that after winning a record 3 Academy Awards for Best Actor, there was little left to prove. Daniel Day-Lewis starred in a final film after his third victory, playing the main character in Lincoln, winning another Oscar nomination and ending her career on a high.

7 Greta Garbo conquered Hollywood and left

Swedish silent film star Greta Garbo entered Hollywood in 1926, starring in films such asTorrentand A businesswoman, the latter would cement it asMGM’s biggest box office draw. In 1930, she managed to get into talking cinema, despite the studio’s hesitation due to her strong Swedish accent.

After accumulating several nods at the Oscars, including one for his last role, Garbo retired without ever giving a reason. She lived a purposefully private life, became an art collector and, despite many offers from the studios, never took action again.

6 WWE called Freddie Prinze Jr.

In the late 1990s, you didn’t have to look far to find Freddie Prinze Jr. on the big screen. Roles in i know what you did last summer and She is everythingThe actor sat atop Hollywood. He followed up with two live-action Scooby doo films, but soon after he decided to devote more time to being a stay-at-home dad for his and Sarah Michelle Geller’s children.

Prinze Jr. has been busy ever since. As a lifelong wrestling fan, he sought work for WWE as a producer, as well as several voiceover roles. It can be heard as the voice of Kanan Jarrusin Star Wars: Rebels.

5 Money was no big deal for Dave Chappelle

You could take someone saying no to $ 50 million as a joke, but that’s exactly what the comedianDave chappelle made after Comedy Central wrapped up the third season of Chapel Show without his intervention. Chappelle felt bullied and tired of showbiz, and what was supposed to be a few weeks off turned into Chappelle definitely stepping away from her own show.

It wasn’t that bad though. He made his comeback in 2016 by signing a $ 60 million deal with Netflix. 5 specials later, with critical and commercial success to boot, Chappelle is firmly back on top of this game.

4 Jonathan Taylor Thomas chose education

To call the sitcom Home improvement a resounding success would be an understatement. He made Tim Allen a true A-Lister and also allowed his young stars to jump into the movies. Jonathan Taylor Thomas did just that, voicing Simba in Disney’s The Lion King. Overnight, Thomas was a mega-star, and he followed suit with more movie roles.

As a teenager, Jonathan Taylor Thomas got tired, famous since the age of 8 he left Home improvement in the middle of his final season and focused on his studies. In 2013, he reunited with Tim Allen as a guest on Allen’s show, Last man standing.

3 Grace Kelly traded the camera for the crown

Oscar winner and true icon of Hollywood’s Golden Age, Grace Kelly had a short career in some ways, but managed to leave a legacy that continues to this day. She retired from Hollywood in the most unique and elegant way an actress has ever known: she became a princess. At 26, she married Rainier III, Prince of Monaco, and never returned to the big screen.

Alfred Hitchcock planned a comeback for her – after all, she was considered one of the classic “Hitchcock Blondes” – but Grace Kelly put her princess duties first and stuck with her retirement. Hitchcock persevered with his filmMarnie, with Tippi Hedrent taking on the role originally planned for Kelly.

2 Eminem stuck to his thin, shady roots

Will the real Oscar winners want to stand up? Along with Eminem, he won an Oscar for his music, becoming the first hip-hop artist to do so, his performance as an actor in the 2002s. 8 miles has been widely praised by critics and fans alike. A semi-biographical tale, Eminem proved all skeptics wrong, going so far as to win the praise of famous film critic Roger Ebert.

The chart-topping rapper didn’t want to make a career in Hollywood, however, and returned to his true passion, music, soon after. Eminem has since turned down several notable roles, including the lead role in Elysium and left-handed, although he did not contribute to the soundtrack of the latter.

1 Joe Pesci left the gangster roles behind

When this legendary actor stepped away from the spotlight, he left a gaping hole in one of cinema’s most beloved genres, the gangster movie. Joe Pesci was a frequent star of Martin Scorsese’s epics, making a name for himself with an Oscar-nominated performance in Angry bull. He would win the award for Best Supporting Actor in Scorsese Goodfellas ten years later, cementing himself as a Hollywood greats.

In 1998, after a flagship performance in Lethal weapon 4, Pesci retired from acting to devote himself to music and other interests. If there was one man who could bring Joe Pesci back, it was his old friend Martin Scorsese. Pesci made his triumphant return in 2019 Irish, adding another Oscar nomination to her resume in the process.

