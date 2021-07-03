Bollywood Boyz Explain Why Their WWE Outings Won’t Put Them Off (Exclusive)

WWE released The Bollywood Boyz in June 2021, along with a whole bunch of other notable company names. Harv and Gurv Sihra were kind enough to catch up with Sportskeeda Wrestling for an exclusive conversation where they discussed a variety of topics.

To hear the Bollywood Boyz talk about their WWE outings, advice from Shawn Michaels, new henchmen from Jinder Mahal, a round-the-clock championship stint and more, click the link below . Even though they lost their jobs, the Bollywood Boyz are optimistic about their future after their stint in WWE.

Bollywood Boyz felt a sense of relief after being released from WWE

Harv Sihra believes that despite the disappointment, there was a sense of relief when The Bollywood Boyz received the news of their release:

“When you receive this news, it takes your breath away because losing your job is never easy under any circumstance, for anyone in the world. But at the same time, there was a feeling of relief because I believe that there is so much potential for what we can do. And I feel like we never managed to race as a team. I felt it was on point. , it was like ok, you know, it’s not going to end there. Let’s go get it somewhere else where we think we can shine, “said Harv Sihra.

Gurv Sihra considers this to be another obstacle in their path that the brothers will overcome in time.

“It was never like we started crying or like, it’s over. It was more like okay brother, we’ve been through obstacles in our life before and throughout our careers and again. once we’re going to overcome this one, we’re ‘going to succeed and we’re going to keep going,’ said Gurv Sihra.

Do you think the Bollywood Boyz were underused during their time in WWE? Where do you think they should end up? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use quotes from this article, be sure to give Sportskeeda’s Riju Dasgupta an H / T and incorporate the video into your article.

