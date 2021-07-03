Elizabeth Hurley’s Son Cut From Father’s Family Trust | Entertainment





Elizabeth Hurley’s son was cut off from his father’s family trust. Before Stephen Bing committed suicide last year, he won a court battle over his father’s attempt to exclude his children, Damian Hurley, 19, and Kira Bonder, 23, from a family trust, but this decision has now been overturned on appeal. Damian’s mother Elizabeth Hurley told the Daily Mail: “When Stephen committed suicide he died thinking his children were going to be taken care of. “What Stephen wanted has now been ruthlessly overthrown. I know Stephen would have been devastated.” Kiras’ mother Lisa Bonder added: “As a mom, I wonder why the hell this must have happened. Why victimize two innocent children?” Although Stephen initially had no relationship with Lisa or Damian, he had started making amends before his death. He contacted Kira in 2015, and Lisa said, “Kira was interested. I think she saw an opportunity to redeem herself, to heal the past and maybe get to know her grandparents and her parents. cousins ​​of Steve’s sister, Mary. “ And Stephen has also tried to develop a relationship with Damian, calling him for the first time on his 18th birthday last year. He also supported Elizabeth and Lisa when Steve’s father Dr Peter Bing attempted to remove Damian and Kira from the grandchildren trusts he had created almost 40 years earlier on the grounds that they were all two born out of wedlock. Elizabeth said: “Damian’s grandfather Peter Bing had attempted to ignore Stephens’ children, including Damian, like his grandchildren in the irrevocable trust he had previously established. “Stephen fought really hard in his senior year for his children to be recognized and told me over and over again how incredibly important this was to him. “He was happy beyond the idea that the trial verdict ruled that Damian should be treated like his sisters’ children when it comes to trust.” Lisa added: “It was horrible forgetting the real legality of it all: it’s their grandfather saying: you don’t matter, and I don’t want you to be a part of our lives because your mother was not married to my son. “Damian and Kira were disinherited from the Bing Family Trust. There is no recourse, they cannot go back. They lost. It was very painful for them and left a family vacuum for Damian to deal with. and Kira. “

