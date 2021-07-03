Connect with us

Entertainment

Business News | Stock market and stock market news

Published

18 seconds ago

on

By

 















Money control






















As of March 2020, there have been at least 40 IPO launches and the resulting listings on exchanges, amounting to around Rs 69,300 crore.

Pandemic registrations: these 11 IPOs become multi-baggers; do you have any?


Trends News

Wall Street hits record high with robust employment data in June



Last namePriceSwitch% variation
ntpc117.500.150.13
Sbi424.404.000.95
Indiabulls Hsg260.00-0.05-0.02
Nhpc26.250.000

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most points for this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most points for this ipl?

FEEDBACK

Thank you for voting