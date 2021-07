Today in History – The Boston Globe

In 1775, General George Washington assumed command of the Continental Army in Cambridge, Mass. In 1863, the three-day Civil War battle of Gettysburg in Pennsylvania ended in a major victory for the North, with Confederate troops failing to break through Union positions in a known assault. under the name of Picketts Charge. In 1913, at a 50th anniversary reunion in Gettysburg, Pa., Civil War veterans re-enacted Picketts Charge, which ended in hugs and handshakes between former enemies. In 1944, during World War II, Soviet forces recaptured Minsk from the Germans. In 1950, the first Korean War aircraft carrier strikes took place when the USS Valley Forge and HMS Triumph sent fighter jets against North Korean targets. In 1971, singer Jim Morrison of The Doors died in Paris at the age of 27. In 1976, Israel launched its daring mission to rescue 106 Air France passengers and crew held at Entebbe Airport in Uganda by pro-Palestinian hijackers; the commandos succeeded in saving all the hostages except four. In 1979 Dan White, convicted of intentional homicide in the shooting death of San Francisco Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, was sentenced to seven years and eight months in prison. (He ended up serving five years.) In 1986, President Ronald Reagan presided over a gala ceremony in New York Harbor that saw the re-lighted of the renovated Statue of Liberty. In 1988, the USS Vincennes shot down an Iran Air airliner over the Persian Gulf, killing all 290 people on board. In 1996, the Russians went to the polls to re-elect Boris Yeltsin at the head of his Communist challenger, Gennady Zyuganov, in a second round. In 2003, the United States awarded a bounty of $ 25 million to Saddam Hussein and $ 15 million each for his two sons. (The $ 30 million reward for Odai and Qusai Hussein went to an informant whose information led American troops to their hiding place, where the brothers were killed in a shootout.) In 2011, Novak Djokovic won his first Wimbledon by beating defending champion Rafael Nadal 6-4, 6-1, 1-6, 6-3. In 2013, Egypt’s first democratically elected president, Mohammed Morsi, was overthrown by the military after just a year by the same type of Arab Spring uprising that had brought the Islamist leader to power. In 2016, a devastating truck bomb on a busy shopping street in downtown Baghdad killed nearly 300 people. Actor Noel Neill, who played Superman’s love interest Lois Lane, both in a film series and on television, has died in Tucson, Arizona, aged 95. In 2020, speaking at the foot of Mount Rushmore on the eve of Independence Day, President Donald Trump claimed protesters calling for racial justice were waging a ruthless campaign to destroy our history. Amid a widespread resurgence of the coronavirus, Texas began imposing face coverings on the orders of Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, who said it seemed people didn’t understand the scale of the problem.

