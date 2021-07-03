Here’s why fans think Anthony Mackie is underrated as an actor





He’s recently risen through the celebrity ranks, but fans still think Anthony Mackie is an underrated actor.

Marvel fans may have recently fallen in love with Anthony Mackie. But fans of the actor before he became The Falcon and rose through the ranks of the superhero ladder still feel like he’s underrated. Why, however? As fans say, “he’s been in everything” – but fans may have missed him until he struck the big blow with Marvel. But why, exactly, do fans think Anthony Mackie is so underrated? They say he hasn’t received the same opportunities or accolades as his co-stars and industry colleagues. He should be a “bigger star”, claim fans, but there would be a few things that would hold him back. Anthony Mackie speaks out (and that’s a problem) Fans admire the fact that Anthony says what he thinks. Still, they recognize that this could be a contributing factor to the general public’s inattention to the star. RELATED: Sebastian Stan Says Acting With Someone As Long As Anthony Mackie Is ‘Like Winning A Family Member’ One fan pointed out, “He’s got a big mouth and isn’t afraid to use it,” although not everyone appreciates his “shameless honesty” nature. In fact, fans recently worried that he might be fired from Marvel for his comments. Mackie doesn’t fit the stereotype of the star actor Another fan agreed that Mackie’s “loudmouth” was a problem, pointing out that Anthony Mackie did not fit the standard Hollywood mold. In fact, they suggest that a stereotypical outspoken actor (who is still a successful star) is “a method actor with a great agent”. Some say there is also a “white guy” exception to the outspokenness in Hollywood. And yet others say that’s not why Anthony Mackie is underestimated. Instead, they say, it’s the fans who are suggesting Mackie was unsuccessful, based on inaccurate assumptions. Some fans say success is measured differently While the OP who suggested Anthony Mackie is underrated has his own opinions, many commentators say Mackie’s success means he’s not at all underrated. These fans point out that Mackie had a pretty decent run, especially given his history with Captain America and all. As one fan reiterated, “It was literally in the highest grossing movie of all time last year. I’d say it’s pretty accomplished.” But even before that, Mackie was on other hit shows and enjoyed a lot of acting in various genres. So is Anthony Mackie really underrated? So it may be that fans’ perceptions of what true success is makes them wonder why Mackie is underestimated. Just because he doesn’t have 20 movies in a franchise behind him (yet ?!) doesn’t mean Anthony isn’t having success or that he isn’t getting the right recognition in Hollywood. While some argue that he’s not as recognizable or star-propelled as, say, Michael B. Jordan or the late Chadwick Boseman, Mackie is making his way both in and out of the world. realm of superheroes. He’s also not a Marvel blockbuster; Mackie’s wallet is wide and deep. NEXT: This Role Got Anthony Mackie In The MCU The truth about 50 Cent and Bette Midler’s relationship

