Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announces divorce





Bombay (AFP) Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan announced on Saturday that he is parting ways with his wife of 15, filmmaker Kiran Rao. The A-list couple released a statement saying their breakup had been agreed upon but that they would raise their son together and continue to work on joint projects. “During these 15 beautiful years together, we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love,” they said. . “Now we would like to start a new chapter in our lives – no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family to each other.” Khan and Rao met while filming a movie in 2001 where Rao was the assistant director, and they got married in December 2005. The 56-year-old actor, whose wrestling film “Dangal” made him the best Indian star in China, divorced actor Reena Dutta in 2002. “We started a planned separation some time ago and now we feel comfortable formalizing this arrangement, living apart while sharing our lives like an extended family does,” said Khan and Rao. “We remain dedicated parents to our son Azad, whom we will raise and raise together. We will also continue to work as collaborators on films, the Paani Foundation and other projects that we are passionate about.” Khan and Rao, 47, thanked their family and friends “without whom we would not have been so safe to take this step.” “We ask our supporters our best wishes and blessings, and hope that – like us – you will see this divorce not as an end, but as the beginning of a new journey.” Khan, a Muslim, is an activist for humanitarian and political causes and said in 2015 that growing “intolerance” against Muslims and intellectuals in India led Rao, a Hindu, to suggest they leave the country. He is working on a remake of the 1994 Hollywood hit “Forrest Gump”, titled “Laal Singh Chaddha”, which is tentatively scheduled for release in late 2021. AFP 2021

