KRK explains why he skipped Haseen Dillruba’s review: I don’t criticize C-quality movies from C-quality actors | Bollywood





Self-proclaimed number one critic in the world Kamaal R Khan, also known as KRK, said he had received requests to see Haseen Dillruba again. He added, however, that he does not criticize C-quality films by C-quality actors. Haseen Dillruba, directed by Vinil Mathew, stars Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. The film, released Friday on Netflix, tells the story of a woman who is under investigation for the death of her husband in a cylinder explosion. Speaking to Twitter, KRK wrote: A lot of people ask me to watch the #HaseenDillruba movie again! First thing I don’t know, when this movie came out and where. Second thing, I don’t review C-quality movies from C-quality actors because Me Me Me #DrKRK is the # 1 reviewer in the world. Kamaal R Khan aka KRK considers himself the best film critic in the world. Last month, KRK refused to see Amit Masurkars Sherni again, along with Vidya Balan. He said that although it was inundated with requests for review, he considered it a small film and unworthy of its time. A lot of people ask me to watch the #Sherni movie again. Dear people, please note that I do not watch such small films, criticize or talk about them. Because I’m #ThebrandKRK the # 1 #DrKRK critic in the world, he wrote on Twitter. Read also | Arjun Kapoor says it, Anshula, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi are “not a unit”: “We are always different families” Recently, KRK enlisted many stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kartik Aaryan, John Abraham and Ayushmann Khurrana, to star in a film directed or produced by him. He urged them to save all of Bollywood by doing so, as it is the only way for him to stop his criticism. The people of Bollywood must understand One more important thing! They can’t help but criticize their films in court or threats. They can only arrest me on demand and by accepting me # TheNo1Critic in the world #TheBrandKRK! he wrote in a follow-up tweet.

