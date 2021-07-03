Problematic Bollywood Movies We Fictionalized

We love Bollywood. Romance, comedy, action and passion! What about the script though? Do we like that too? After the release of Kabir Singh, there was a nationwide discussion about how the film is sexist, racist, misogynistic and extremely problematic. Kabir Singh as a movie was explicitly offensive. It was almost as if it was done with the intention of offending people.

However, there are several movies in Bollywood that are also problematic but no one realizes it. This is either because the problem is deeply normalized in society, or because the problematic nature of the film has been carefully hidden behind happy endings and romance. Here are some Bollywood movies that we’ve romanticized so much that we’ve forgotten how problematic they are.

Pyaar Ka Panchnama – The Monologue

Problem? Problem yeh hai ki voh ladki hai

(Problem? Problem is, it’s a girl!)

This monologue gained popularity when the film was released. What you don’t notice is that all of this monologue generalizes women as evil beings who only live to shop and harass their men. In fact, all of the women in the film were portrayed negatively. This film places women in the category of self-centered, attention-seeking beings who live only to woo men. Not true Bollywood! It’s actually quite hilarious how women are portrayed as selfish characters who still live off men’s wealth and have endless desires in a movie made in a country where women don’t even have their fair share of rights. , not to mention their desires.

Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Image Credit: images6.fanpop

This movie has been watched over and over again by most of us! The story, the acting and the overall feel of the movie was so engaging! However, something that may strike you if you watch the movie after a certain age is the problematic beauty standards the movie adheres to. Anjali (Kajol) loved Rahul (Shah Rukh) all his life.

However, since she wasn’t feminine enough for him, he never considered her beautiful. However, when the same Anjali character grows her hair, starts wearing Indian outfits, and indulging in more feminine things, Rahul defies his entire theory of We Only Love Once and wants to marry her. . Why is women’s beauty all about their outfits, hair, and physical attributes?

Hum Saath-Saath Hai

Image credit: m.media-amazon

What could be problematic in such a family movie? Where are we going to start. Are these strictly divided gender roles? The men work the women cook. Is this how the mother’s friends are portrayed as women who feed on gossip? Maybe it’s the dialogue Jaha ghar ki ladies aur bachiyan hame apne haath se pyaar se khaane khiya, wahi ghar, ghar hai!(a house feels like home when the women and girls of the house cook and feed us).

Yes, it is indeed true because according to this film the time that women have in hand after a day full of low voices chatter and giggles in the corner must be carefully invested in the kitchen and the happiness of the men. After all, that’s our whole purpose in living, isn’t it? talk about Bollywood movies and sex discrimination!

Ravine boy

Image Credit: masala.com

This movie is problematic because of the character of Safeena played by Alia Bhatt. It won’t be an overstatement to say that she is the female Kabir Singh. The way she hit Sky with a bottle on the head is extremely possessive, so much so that she is going to fight Albina because she texted Muraad. The character of Safeena is considered by the majority to be a powerful woman. Toxicity sees no gender, and Safeena is a toxic girlfriend.

Raanjhanaa

This movie with all its beautiful love songs that never get old has a very problematic message. He glorifies harassment. Not only that, but he kind of tries to show stalking as an act of love. Even when Zoya (Sonam Kapoor) constantly refused his proposals, Kundan knows not to stop. This film has a problematic harassment story wrapped in beautifully written poetry chained to music.

These are just a few of the many toxic Bollywood movies. Stay tuned to Her Zindagi for more content like this!