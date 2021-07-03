The Bollywood Boyz: “I think we’re about to be major stars”





The Bollywood Boyz were released by WWE on June 25th and now they look to the future. Samir and Sunil Singh sat down with Sean Waltman on Pro Wrestling 4 Lifeafter their outings and Samir admitted that he believed the tag team was “on the verge of becoming major stars”. “When the news arrived we were ready for that hiatus now. Our first five years in WWE we played different roles, but now is the time for us to shine and we are ready. The characters and gadgets are There is a huge market waiting for us. We are ready for a race. We are ready to become major stars. I think we are about to become major stars, “Samir said. Sunil then added, “We have a few ideas that we’re going to refine. It’s about reinventing ourselves, but we’re not going to stray too far from what we’re doing. That’s what got us into dancing. “ The former Singh brothers also revealed how they found out about their WWE outings. “When we both got the call we went to workout at the local gym on our days off and literally we both got the call that we were fired as we got ready for the call. ‘practice. We looked at each other as’ which way to go.’ Here we are on leave to go to train and we have lost our jobs. At first we thought to ourselves, “Are we going to train and practice? “Damn, let’s go on,” Sunil said. Samir continued, “Losing your job sucks. It takes your breath away, but there was a sense of relief. I don’t think we fully realized our potential. It’s one thing if we had a race or so. we were going after the tag titles, but i feel like we were about to drop in 205 [Live] and we stayed ready. We worked like every week, minus a few weeks, last year and we were ready. We were relieved that we did not fully realize our potential. ” The Bollywood Boyz signed with WWE in 2016 and spent their early years in the business as Jinder Mahal’s lackey. They would then become a tag team on 205 Live, while also making sporadic appearances on the 24/7 Title stage on Raw. H / T at Fighter

