Unofficial Bollywood Couples | Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani: Actresses who haven’t officially introduced their boyfriend yet

Unofficial Bollywood Couples | Photo credit: Instagram

Not all celebrity couples are out in the open with the official tag. Many are still hesitant to formalize their relationship. As they make public appearances together, spend time with their respective families, and also indulge in PDAs on social media, they still don’t seem ready to put a tag on the bond they share. Among these rumored or “unofficial” Bollywood couples, there are also a few who have hinted that there is someone in their life through interviews but do not want to reveal the name yet, respecting the privacy of their special someone.

Without hiding behind the bush, let’s cite the rumors of Bollywood celebrity couples who seem to be going really strong in their relationship and may soon let the cat out of the bag. The list includes Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Sreshtha, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Disha Patani-Tiger Shroff, Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal to name a few,

Bollywood’s “unofficial” couples club

Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor has been in a relationship for many years with the famous photographer Rohan Shrestha. The two had also traveled to the Maldives together a few months ago for a wedding. Their photos went viral on the web in no time. Rohan and Shraddha have never spoken to each other but have been seen together on several occasions. During last year’s lockdown, the two were also snapped on the bike as they went out to shop for essentials.

When Shakti Kapoor was asked about the rumors surrounding Shraddha and Rohan, he told ETimes, “Rohan is a very nice boy. . To me, they’re still just childhood friends … I don’t know if they’re serious with each other. “

Kiara Advani

The mysterious type in Kiara Advani’s life is none other than Sidharth Malhotra. The duo have yet to formalize their relationship, but it’s pretty evident through their public appearances and all the little clues they’ve left on Instagram every now and then. During promotions of Good news, co-star Akshay Kumar also teased Kiara by saying, “Yeh said” Sidhanton “wali ladki hai”, referring to Sidharth.

Katrina kaif

Katrina’s alleged relationship with Vicky Kaushal is a hot topic in town right now. Most recently, the paparazzi spotted Vicky leaving Katrina’s residence late at night. In fact, when Harshavardhan Kapoor appeared on Zoom by invitation only, he almost ended up confirming the relationship between Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. The actor was asked to reveal a rumor about a Bollywood relationship that he believed to be true and he said, “Vicky and Katrina are together, it’s true. Am I going to be in trouble saying this? ? I don’t know. I think they’re pretty open about this. “

Disha patani

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are a couple who openly organize brunches, vacations, and help each other whenever there’s an achievement to celebrate. Disha is also a regular at House Shroff and is closest to Tiger’s sister Krishna Shroff and mother Ayesha Shroff. By now the two should have made their relationship official, but they continue to play the game by dodging the question in a fun way. During one of his interviews, Disha joked that she was really trying to impress Tiger but he just wasn’t impressed. I guess they just want to keep letting the curiosity around their relationship grow day by day.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Jacqueline Fernandez has rarely spoken about her personal life. Bombay Times recently reported that she has been in love for some time. The man in question is an entrepreneur from the South and things are so serious between them that they will soon be moving together in Juhu, Mumbai, where they recently bought an apartment. It remains to be seen when Jacqueline will reveal the name of her mysterious man.

Minissha lamba

Minissha, in a recent interview, revealed that she has been in a relationship with a man for a year but does not want to reveal her identity because she wants to respect her privacy. In the same interview, she also revealed how she had been cheated on by an actor in the past and how this brief relationship had ensured her never to date an actor again.