11 South Indian Stars Who Rejected These Hit Bollywood Movies With No Regrets

Bollywood will never be able to create the enormity of South Indian films, which enjoy a niche audience. With the advent of OTT, the audience for regional cinema, especially films from southern India, has grown massively. Thanks to subtitles, more non-Hindi / non-English language content is now accessible.

The recently released Family Man 2 web series featured an array of South Indian actors like Samantha Akkineni, Mime Gopi, Uday Mahesh, Azhagam Perumal, and Devadarshini, among others.

While the language barrier now seems to be diminishing, several actors, popular in the South, have refused to make these blockbuster Bollywood films.

1. Anushka Shetty



Twitter

One of the South’s most popular actresses, Anushka Shetty gained worldwide recognition after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali. Did you know she rejected Rohit Shetty’s Singham in 2011? He was offered the role that eventually went to Kajal Aggarwal. She turned down a few other Hindi-language projects, including Ittefaq, due to her busy schedule.

2. Mahesh Babu



Mahesh Babu / Instagram

Mahesh Babu has a huge influence in Telugu cinema. He is also popular internationally but has willingly refused to make Bollywood films. He apparently prefers to stick to his roots.

3. Fahadh Faasil



Wikipedia

Did you know that the famous filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj gave him a film?

“I keep interacting with Vishal Bhardwaj. He actually sent me a script that was so beautiful. I hope he still does. Such a beautiful script. When I texted him last time, I said sir, please do it. I’m looking forward to doing something there, let’s see, “he said in one of the interviews.

Faasil also said he had received offers from Bollywood. He said he could take on a role when he feels confident enough to be a part of the industry. He thinks he only gets good roles because of the Malayalam movies and that he would be forever grateful to Mollywood for that.

4.Nayanthara



Twitter

Remember the song One to three four on the dance floor of Chennai Express? Nayanthara could have shared the screen space with Shah Rukh Khan, but she rejected the offer for reasons she is more familiar with. Later, The Family Man actress Priyamani was seen shaking a leg in the song.

5.Allu Arjun



Twitter

If rumors are to be believed, Kabir Khan’s Bajrangi Bhaijaam is among the films that were offered to Allu Arjun. The film was to be released in many languages, and Allu Arjun was approached about it. He is said to have rejected the film for reasons he is more familiar with. The film was then offered to Hrithik Roshan, and after that, Salman Khan was approached.

Allu Arjun was also offered the lead role of Ranveer Singh 83, but he did not accept the offer.

6. Nivin Pauly



Twitter

Malayali actor Nivin Pauly had claimed that he would not be comfortable making films in Tamil, Telugu or Hindi, but at the same time he said he would like to surpass himself by crossing borders. Pauly would have been supposed to make a movie with Anurag Kashyap. Her photo with the filmmaker went viral on social media when rumors began to circulate. However, later there was no update. If the vine is to be believed, he was offered the role that Vicky Kaushal played in Manmarziyaan.

Pauly was also the first choice for the Sushant Singh Rajput star. Chhichhore.He once said he sacrificed his Bollywood debut for Kayamkulam Kochunn.

7. Rashmika Mandanna



Twitter

Hailed as India’s national crush, Mandanna had dismissed the Hindi remake ofJersey with Shahid Kapoor. Speaking to IANS, she revealed the reason for the rejection of the film. “I got this opportunity because of the choices I’ve made so far. I don’t think this choice is going to go wrong. ‘Jersey’ needs a lot of you. It’s almost realistic. right now I’m only doing commercial movies, I’m going crazy. Imagine doing something like “Jersey” and not being able to do it. “

8. Puneeth Rajkumar



Twitter

Puneeth Rajkumar, who works mainly in Kannada films, was also offered Bajrangi Bhaijaan, but he rejected him because he was not impressed with the script. the project, ”said writer KV Vijayendra Prasad, father of ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli.



9. Yash



Easterneye.biz

The Kannada star who became an overnight sensation after KGF was allegedly offered Laal Kaptaan. He was first approached for the role, but after refusing to work on it, the film was later offered to Saif Ali Khan.

10.Darshan



Twitter

The charming Kannada movie star was offered the role of antagonist in Salman Khan star Dabangg 3. The film then played Sudeep’s kitten.

11. Vijay Devarakonda



Twitter

Vijay Devarakonda argued that he didn’t want to make an outright Hindi movie, but it has to be something that works in both Hindi and Telugu. He is said to have been approached by several filmmakers, notably after Arjun Reddy, but he rejected many offers before accepting Karan Johar’s Liger, which will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.