Netflix’s ‘Masters of the Universe’ reboot releases official trailer – The Hollywood Reporter





Here is the first official trailer for Masters of the Universe: Revelation, Kevin Smith’s reboot of the 1980s animated action series: The production also announced a few additional voices for its cast: Dennis Haysbert as King Grayskull, Adam Gifford as Vikor and Jay Tavare as Wundar. The five-episode series has a star-studded cast including Mark Hamill as Skeletor, Lena Headey as Evil-Lyn, Chris Wood as Prince Adam / He-Man, Sarah Michelle Gellar as Teela, Liam Cunningham as Man-At-Arms, Stephen Root as Cringer, Henry Rollins as Tri-Klops, Alicia Silverstone as Queen Marlena, Jason Mewes as Stinkor, and more. Here’s the official description: War for Eternia culminates in Masters of the Universe: Revelation, an innovative, action-packed animated series that picks up where iconic characters left off decades ago. After a cataclysmic battle between He-Man and Skeletor, Eternia is fractured and the Guardians of Grayskull are dispersed. And after decades of secrets tearing them apart, it’s up to Teela to reunite the shattered group of heroes and solve the mystery of the missing Power Sword in a race against time to restore Eternia and prevent the end of the war. ‘universe. “Our show is intended as the next installment in the legacy ’80s animated series that aired from 1983 to 1985,” Smith said (Clerk) in a previously published statement. “This is the continuation of this story. We play with the original mythology and characters, and revisit and deepen some of the unresolved storylines. Visually, we’ve also made a conscious decision to take inspiration from the Masters of the Universe line of toys. I watched all the TV shows growing up, it was all over the 80s. These characters started out as toys and ended up being part of the global fabric of pop culture. Much of this show has been made possible because of the love and affection for this world at all levels of production and the fandom that surrounds this franchise. One of the main reasons we have such top vocal talent is that people really want to be a part of this world. Many of us were touched by these stories and characters early in our lives and were so happy to come back to Eternia. But even if you’ve never watched a single episode of the show, or aren’t familiar with this universe at all, you can dive right into the story. It’s a truly classic, universal action-adventure epic about growth, discovery, magic, and power. This series explores fate in a new way. There is a lot to come to terms with secrets, betrayal, trust, acceptance, love, and ultimately loss. Masters of the Universe: Revelation will be released on July 23.

