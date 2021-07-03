Alia Bhatt to co-produce Darlings with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan







Alia Bhatt on day one of filming “Darlings”

Image Credit: Twitter.com/aliabhatt

Alia Bhatt became the producer of the Bollywood film Darlings, supported by Shah Rukh Khans Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing a photo from the first day of filming, the actress, who also stars in the mother-daughter drama, admitted to being nervous as she faced the camera with a cast of star-studded actors including Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathieu. In a series of tweets, Bhatt, 28, opened up about the project, while sharing a monochrome image of herself preparing for the role. first day of DARLINGS! my first movie as a producer but i will always be an actor first and forever (in this case a very nervous actor) i dont know what it is .. one night before i start a new movie i get that nervous energy tingling all over the body, she writes. I dream all night long about messing up my lines..getting nervous..settled 15 minutes before the time, fearing to be late! I guess that feeling will never go away … and it shouldn’t – because being nervous … and feeling unsure means you really really care. PS – wish me luck (I’ll need anything to match my co-actors @MrVijayVarma @ShefaliShah_ @ roshanmathew22). In March, Bhatt announced that she had launched Eternal Sunshine Productions, while also sharing the company logo on social media with the official announcement. And I’m so happy to announce … PRODUCTION! Eternal Sun Productions. Let us tell you stories. Happy tales. Warm and fuzzy tales. Real tales. Timeless tales, she wrote at the time. News about production house Bhatts has been circulating since 2019, but nothing official was said until early this year. Shah Rukh Khan and Alia Bhatt in Cher Zindagi

Image Credit: Red Peppers

Darlings was announced in February this year, which would be Khan’s second collaboration with Bhatt after “Dear Zindagi”. However, the veteran actor served as a producer. Bhatts’ involvement as a co-producer had yet to be revealed. The upcoming film tells the original story of a mother-daughter duo against the backdrop of a middle-class family living in Mumbai. Darlings will mark the directorial debut of Jasmeet K Reen, who has worked as an associate director and chief assistant on several films and previously written films like Force 2, Fanney Khan and Pati Patni Aur Woh. Gangubai Kathiawadi

Image Credit: IMDB

Bhatt will soon be seen in filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansalis Gangubai Kathiawadi and also has RRR and Brahmastra lined up over the next few months.

