Major Networks Still Avoid “The Cosby Show” After Bill Cosby Is Released From Jail





Amazon AMZN Amazon Prime is the only major streaming service featuring the 1980s sitcom for free for its subscribers did not respond to multiple requests for comment on whether it will continue to offer the show.

Replays generated over $ 1.5 billion over two decades, according to a Forbes estimate from 2017. But in 2014, networks and streaming platforms began pulling the show as a backlash grew against Bill Cosby, who faced new allegations of sexual misconduct.

The cultural impact of “The Cosby Show,” centered on an upper-middle-class black family living in Brooklyn, is hard to overstate. TV Guide called it “the biggest hit of the 1980s” and it was America’s # 1 TV show for five of its eight seasons on NBC. He won six Emmy Awards and the prestigious Peabody Award.

The loss of syndication income meant Cosby and other cast members were making a lot less money from reruns. Actor Geoffrey Owens, who played Elvin Tibideaux on the series, made headlines in 2018 when he was spotted working as a cashier at Trader Joe’s. He told People magazine that year that the loss of royalties from “The Cosby Show” after multiple networks removed the show from syndication had motivated him to get the cashier job. Hollywood producer Tyler Perry then hired Owens for a role on his Oprah Winfrey Network show “The Haves and The Have Nots”. Charges against Cosby Dozens of women eventually came forward accusing Cosby of raping and assaulting them during his career. Some accused him of drugging them. He denied all the allegations made against him. In a 2005 deposition in a civil case, Cosby admitted to acquiring seven prescriptions from Quaaludes with the intention of giving them to women for the purpose of having sex with them. He did not admit to drugging any of his accusers. Prosecutors had agreed not to initiate criminal proceedings in exchange for his testimony. However, that confession was later used to secure his 2018 criminal conviction in a Pennsylvania state court in Montgomery County for sexual assault. A panel of Pennsylvania Supreme Court judges on Wednesday said Cosby’s confession was inadmissible for his criminal prosecution because of the promise not to prosecute and quashed his conviction, after serving three years of his prison sentence in ‘State from three to 10 years. Cosby’s release has been hailed by the online condemnation of his accusers and detractors, reigniting the fury that has forced media networks to cancel both his old shows and his developing shows with NBC and Netflix Despite being released from prison, “The Cosby Show” is unlikely to experience a rebirth anytime soon. TV One did not respond to questions about whether to continue to air the show. Netflix has stated that it has no plans to broadcast “The Cosby Show”. Hulu, Viacom and NBC-Universal did not respond to requests for comment.

