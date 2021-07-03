Saroj Khan’s Biopic Announced, Daughter Says “Hope Biopic Shows Respect for the Profession” | Bollywood





Saroj Khan will be immortalized as a Bollywood film based on her is in the works. On the first anniversary of the death of famous Bollywood choreographer Saroj Khan, Bhushan Kumar announced that his production company, T-Series, had acquired the rights to a biopic on her. Calling Saroj Khan India’s first female choreographer, Bhushan said he will produce the film and bought the rights to his children Raju Khan, Sukaina Khan and the daughters of Hina Khan, the late daughter of Saroj. Raju is also a choreographer. My mom was loved and respected by the entire industry, but we saw her up close and personal struggling and struggling to be who she was. We hope that with this biopic, Bhushanji will be able to tell her story, her love for us, her passion for dance, and her fondness for her actors and her respect for the profession with this biopic, “said the daughter of the late choreographer Sukaina in a press release statement. Raju added: My mom loved to dance and we all saw how she dedicated her life to it. I’m glad I followed in his footsteps. My mother was loved and respected by the industry and it is an honor for us, her family, that the world can see her story. I’m glad Bhushanji decided to do a biopic on the gracious Saroj Khan. Speaking of Saroj Khan, said Bhushan Kumar, Sarojji not only fascinated audiences with actors performing her dance moves, but she also revolutionized the choreographic scene of Hindi cinema. His dance forms told stories that helped every filmmaker. She brought spectators to theaters who saw their favorite actors dance in her footsteps. “ “Sarojji’s journey, which began at the age of three, has seen a lot of ups and downs and the success and respect she has earned in the industry must come to life. She brings songs to life with his choreography. His dedication to art was commendable. I am happy that Sukaina and Raju agreed to let us do this biopic of his mother, “he added. Also Read: Keep Working Until We Have Better Opportunities: Reyhna Pandit Born as Nirmala Kishanchand Sadhu Singh Nagpal, Saroj Khan last worked with Madhuri Dixit in Kalank. The three-time National Award winner has choreographed over 3,500 songs, including Ek Do Teen (Tezaab), Dhak Dhak Karne Laga (Beta), Dola Re Dola (Devdas) and Ye Ishq Haaye (Jab We Met). She entered the industry at the age of three and became a dancer at age 10. At the age of 12, she was an assistant choreographer. Saroj Khan has collaborated with Madhuri Dixit on many songs and her daughter Sukaina recently told a major daily that she finds her mother’s reflection in the actor. “There is so much of my mother in Madhuri. When I see her on TV shows, she reminds me of my mother. Her body language and certain mannerisms have strong undertones of my mother. Therefore, it was a very emotional moment. for me to text her ‘Happy Birthday’ since my mother is no longer. So I refrained, “she said.

