The Muncie Civic Theater returns to the main stage with “Mamma Mia!





MUNCIE After being delayed for over a year by the COVID-19 pandemic, the musical “Mamma Mia” is playing at the Muncie Civic Theater until July 16. The musical showcases the hits of Swedish 70s supergroup ABBA and tells the fun story of a young woman looking for her biological father before taking a trip down the aisle to a Greek island. Songs include Dancing Queen, Gimme! Give me ! Gimme !, The Name Of The Game, SOS, Take a Chance On Me and, of course, Mamma Mia. Rehearsals had already started for an opening slated for April 2020 when the shutdown occurred, according to show director Cody Ricks. When production was finally able to restart, 15 of the original 35 cast returned to restart rehearsals (on Zoom at the start) a handful of new cast members were added and plans were made to make Mamma Mia! theaters are making a big comeback to stage performances, according to a statement. Performances July 1–16 will take place at the Historic Downtown Theater at 216 E. Main St. A special concert will be held at Canan Commons on July 17th. For show times, information on the 2021-22 season and more, call 765-288-PLAY or go to munciecivic.org. The YMCA is offering a free Summer Out Loud challenge MUNCIE The Free 3 Week YMCA Summer Challenge, presented by the YMCA of Muncie, will launch on July 12. YMCA of Muncie membership or a national family vacation grand prize (up to a value of $ 5,000), according to a statement. After registering via SMS, participants must follow the instructions to register for the challenge. They will receive three texts per week with motivation, workouts and fun family activities to try out throughout the challenge. Choosing to participate in the Summer Out Loud Challenge allows people to attend any YMCA Muncie location once a week through the challenge of training, taking a variety of classes and enjoying free time with family in the gym. Families who have registered can visit any YMCA Muncie location starting June 28 to pick up a Summer Out Loud Passport filled with creative ideas and family activities to do this summer. For a digital copy, email [email protected] To be eligible for the grand prize, participants must register for the challenge and return a completed passport to the YMCA Muncie by August 4th. Local and grand prize winners will be announced on August 13. Information: muncieymca.org Send news and announcements to [email protected]

